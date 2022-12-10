Acclaimed by the Muslim crowd that fills the stadiums in Doha and exalted by their victory against Spain, the Moroccan team broke the barrier that separated the African teams from the semifinals of the World Cup. He did it against Portugal, which had one of the most powerful squads in the tournament, but was torn apart by Cristiano’s captivating decline. The goalscorer entered in the 50th minute in time to accelerate the collapse of his team, stunned by En-Nesyri’s 1-0 scoreline on the stroke of half-time and harassed by an opponent who first became strong in his area and then loosened up with the ball at their feet, led by Amrabat, Hakimi, Amallah, Boufal, Ziyech and Ounahi, increasingly daring and confident to break the pressure.

The oracles of Doha proclaimed that the long pass is the future. They repeated it, precisely, since Spain lost to Morocco after crossing the threshold of 1,000 passes. The Portuguese coach, Fernando Santos, who had to consult these instances, sent his team towards that promising future. The displacements were stretched: 40, 50, 60, 70 meters… Along the way, he disconnected Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and João Félix from the game, three of the best thinking players in the world where there is no time to think . Little Bernardo got lost among the burly Moroccan defenders hunting for orbital balls; João Félix ran after divided balls in favorable conditions for the opposition; and Bruno waited for the shipments to arrive, more intent on unbalancing his account than generating advantages for his teammates.

The afternoon got off to a problematic start for Amrabat and his company of pivots, forced to swing back and forth because the three virtuosos who attacked them moved between the lines with a lot of rhythm and a great desire to contact the ball quickly in a zigzag of passes with their midfielders. . The team was unraveling and Bono received the first shots when the quarter hour had elapsed, Portugal disregarded the short pass between the lines and postponed the quick combinations with the interiors and the wingers in the axes of the plays, just what the pivots that detest the most they defend them, because they are the ones that produce the most fatigue. When Pepe and Días began to look for their forwards with diagonals, the Moroccan defense regained order, settled down, and breathed fresh air.

Progressively, the party that Portugal thought it controlled belonged to no one. Far from the pattern they had followed until now, the Moroccans began to spread out. They took risks. Much of the blame lay with Azzedine Ounahi, the interior of Angers, last classified in the French League. Ignorant of the latest oracular revelation, the skinny man wearing the eight he began asking for it and short-partnering with Amrabat and Amallah following a roadmap that led him into a world that was strange, especially to his rivals. The Portuguese bloc of Neves, Pepe and Otavio moved left and right in search and capture. They were about to catch him when Ounahi enabled Attiat-Allah. The center of the side caught the defenses disengaged. He was conquered by En-Nesyri, with an impressive jump. The striker rose above Días and Costa to head in on goal. The 1-0, at the limit of the break, put the Al-Thumama pot on the boil.

Distraught in the band, Fernando Santos made an existential decision. In the 50th minute, seized with urgency, he removed Neves, a midfielder, Guerreiro, the subtle left-back, and Ramos, the Lusail hero, to load his team with athletes. Cristiano entered to head crosses, Leo to hang balls, and Cancelo to run faster than Guerreiro to cut off the feared North African counters. The coach showed that at the moment of truth, in the midst of the crisis, he did not believe in what Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes advocate. Suddenly, the team stopped being the project of the midfielders. It returned to be Cristiano’s, and with him, the races, the crashes, the centers, and the roar.

back to the fort

Bombarded with crosses and shots from outside the box by Bruno, João Félix and Cristiano, the Moroccans rebuilt the fort that earned them glory against Spain. Locked up there, all together within 30 meters, in the heat of a crowd that cheered them on at each cut and did not stop stunning the enemy with a shuddering whistle, Saïss, El Yamik and Amrabat strengthened themselves. The tactical and psychological scenario became more favorable with each passing minute. Any divided ball, any rude pass, any Portuguese cross, was cause for aggrandizement for the resisters, while condemning the attackers to a hopeless fight. The unease was palpable in the movements without the ball: where they had to make unmarked support, the Portugal players waited for the balls at their feet, piled up, defenseless in Bono’s area, exposed to a rebound precipitating the counterattacks. The clearest was finished by Aboukhlal, who made it 2-0 in a one-on-one that Diogo Costa stopped.

Bono’s saves from Cristiano and João Félix’s shots in the agony of the last minutes reminded us that football is not only made of abstract ideas. It is built on feelings. If Fernando Santos reaffirmed his authority by marginalizing Cristiano, hurriedly returning him to prominence, he sent a message of distrust in other footballers. At the first changes, the rehabilitation of the captain who had insulted him in public precipitated self-destructive dynamics because he renounced the coach’s distrust of the players who had beaten Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16. Lost honor, also lost the ship. The glory belonged to Morocco, which, in addition to defending itself with claw, managed the ball well and ended up producing more and better scoring chances in the course of their sensational adventure. With one less due to the expulsion of Cheddira, the team led by Amrabat unleashed a frenzy among the Doha public on their way to glory in a World Cup that entered unknown territory.

