The Moroccan Government has demanded “explanations” from the Spanish Executive for the decision to allow the transfer to Spain to receive medical attention from the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, in a gesture that Rabat considers “contrary to the spirit of neighborliness” of the two countries .

This was the message that has been sent to the Spanish ambassador in Morocco, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, whom the Moroccan Foreign Ministry summoned on Saturday to convey the malaise of Rabat and “demand the necessary explanations about the attitude of his Government ».

“The Kingdom of Morocco deplores the attitude of Spain,” they say in a statement this Sunday, criticizing Ghali, who receives treatment in a hospital in Logroño for covid-19, when he is wanted “for serious war crimes and attacks. serious against human rights ”.

Rabat has expressed its “disappointment” with this gesture, which the Spanish Government has justified for “humanitarian reasons”, underlining that it is contrary “to the spirit of partnership and good neighborliness” between the two countries. In addition, he adds, “it affects a fundamental issue for the Moroccan people and their forces,” in reference to Western Sahara, whose sovereignty is claimed by Morocco and which Spain, a former colonial power, does not recognize, as the United States did in December.

In the Moroccan Government, “the attitude of Spain raises great misunderstanding” as well as some “legitimate doubts” such as the fact that Ghali traveled “secretly and with a false passport” or that the Executive “considered it useful not to notify Morocco ». Likewise, the Moroccan Government questions why “the Spanish justice has not reacted to the numerous complaints presented by the victims” of the Polisario.

Rabat refers to the fact that the National Court summoned Ghali in 2016 as an investigator for the commission of crimes of genocide, murder, torture and disappearances allegedly committed against the dissident Sahrawi population taking refuge in the Tindouf camps (Algeria). After the confirmation of the transfer of Ghali, the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (Asaded), promoter of the judicial process in Spain, has sent a request to the National Court in which it asks to verify that indeed the leader of the Polisario He is admitted and a statement is taken, so issue an arrest warrant.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arancha González Laya, ruled out on Friday that Ghali’s transfer to Spain could strain the relationship with Morocco, at a time when the two governments have yet to close the date of the high-level meeting. He limited himself to explaining that Ghali is in Spain “for medical treatment” and that he was allowed to travel “for strictly humanitarian reasons”, but avoided going into further details.