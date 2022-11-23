Morocco Croatia streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Wednesday 23 November 2022, at 11 Morocco and Croatia take to the field in Qatar for the first day of the group stage (group F) of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first soccer World Cup scheduled in winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see Morocco Croatia live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between Morocco and Croatia will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 2 with kick-off set for 11 am today, Wednesday 23 November 2022. Ample forecast before and after the match. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport.

Morocco Croatia live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Morocco Croatia in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Formations

We have seen where to see Morocco Croatia on TV and live streaming, a match in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

MOROCCO (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, S. Amrabat, Chair; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.

CROATIA (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Groups

Groups