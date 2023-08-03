A Casablanca court has sentenced to five years in prison Said Boukioud, 48, found guilty of criticizing Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Facebook. Or rather, that he contested the normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel ”in a way that could be interpreted as a criticism of the king”. This was stated by his lawyer, El Hassan Essouni, announcing that he will present an appeal against the ”harsh and incomprehensible” sentence.

Morocco and Israel normalized their relations in December 2020, under the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Boukioud was sentenced under article 267-5 of the Penal Code which provides for prison terms of between six months and two years for anyone who contests the monarchy.