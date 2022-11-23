When the final whistle blows, Hakim Ziyech falls sprawled on the grass. Exhausted. Tired of fighting. But still satisfied after Morocco’s draw (0-0) against vice-world champion Croatia. With some fortune, the ‘Lions of the Atlas’ could have won, even if it hadn’t been deserved.

The 29-year-old Ziyech himself got no further than a blocked shot from the edge of the penalty area in the thirteenth minute. Except for a header from Noussair Mazraoui (25) in the second half, Morocco had no great opportunities. Croatia only opposed a shot over the goal by captain Luka Modric. “It was a tough match,” said Dutch-born Sofyan Amrabat (26), who took some time afterwards to analyze the game. “I think this is a very good result. This will give us one boost. Unfortunately we did not score, but we did show that there is potential in this group.”

Ziyech himself does not want to say anything about Morocco’s first appearance at the World Cup an hour and a half after the match in the mixed zone of the Al Bayt Stadium. With a cap over his head and colored glasses on his nose, he turns a deaf ear to questions from the Dutch press. There can be no more than a affable smile before Dronten-born Ziyech enters the players’ bus.

All in all, it was a typical 0-0, already the third goalless game of this World Cup. Still, it feels like a moral victory for Morocco. In a group with further Belgium and Canada, the point against Croatia may be of great value. Morocco hopes to do better than the previous World Cup, when the surprisingly good football of the national team in Russia died in beauty in the first round. “We are not afraid of anyone,” said bench seat Zakaria Aboukhal (22), who played for PSV and AZ in the past and is now under contract with the French FC Toulouse.

Morocco continues the positive feeling around the national team in Qatar. After a series of foreign national coaches – including the Frenchman Hervé Renard and the Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic – brought the team back to the World Cup after two decades, the team at this tournament is in the hands of Walid Regragui. He is a French-born Moroccan, who gained experience as a player in French and Spanish professional football. With him, the North African country has had a national coach of Moroccan descent for it since 2016. “It is nice to have a national coach from Morocco,” says Aboukhal. “It all fits together now.”

The Moroccan Football Association brought Regragui to the national team to settle a conflict with Ziyech and Mazraoui. The former Ajax players were excluded from the selection by Halilhodzic for various reasons. Mediation, as it worked in the disagreement between Renard and Ziyech before the previous World Cup, was not an option this time. Moroccan federation president Fouzi Lekjaa had no choice but to fire Halilhodzic.

With the arrival of Regragui, Ziyech and Mazraoui returned immediately in September. They felt valued again by a national coach who is much stronger socially and feels better about the players. The right winger and left back gave the Morocco team a quality boost, which raised expectations in the run-up to the World Cup. “Their return is of great importance to us,” says Amrabat on his way to the bus after the game. “They are of course top players.”

In addition to Ziyech and Mazraoui, national coach Regragui managed to put together a good mix of players from European top competitions – goalkeeper Yassine Bounou (FC Sevilla), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain), Ramain Saïss (Besiktas) and Amrabat (Fiorentina) – supplemented with internationals of the Moroccan club Wydad. Morocco plays with the heart of the country and uses the European experience in the head. It is an advantage for Morocco that the World Cup takes place in an Arab country, says Aboukhal. “That’s nice. I think Qatar is a beautiful country. Wonderful to be here. We have a lot of fans here.”

For Morocco on Wednesday it feels a bit like a home game in Al Khor, an hour outside Doha. Large parts of the stands are colored red by thousands of migrant workers working in Qatar. Ziyech is the last of his team, with number 7 on his back, onto the field. His return to Morocco is met with cheers. Although Ziyech only played 148 minutes in the Premier League and 54 minutes in the Champions League this season, he is undisputed as an international.

No more coincidence

Ziyech is visibly looking forward to it. The left-footed footballer flies straight in, throws passes and hands out a tackle here and there. Ziyech is one of the leaders of the team that is not inferior to Croatia in ninety minutes. But Ziyech cannot make the difference.

One thing is clear: Morocco counts as a football nation again. It was different for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Moroccan football was often associated with negative things. Under the leadership of federation chairman Lekjaa, that picture has changed radically. It is no longer a coincidence that Morocco plays at a World Cup. The rise of Moroccan football is the result of a plan that was started twelve years ago.

Morocco is now finally succeeding in fusing talents in Europe with players from the national league. Much has been professionalized for this. From the gigantic national Center sportif de Maâmora near Rabat to the coaching staff and the squad full of players from strong European clubs. The national A-team is the flagship of the association. Amrabat: “The time when we lose to other countries by large numbers is behind us. Football is changing. It has become more dynamic. It’s getting harder and harder to score against us.” Aboukhal: “We play for Morocco, but we also like to make all our fans in the Netherlands happy.”