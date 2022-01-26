The Moroccan position came in the context of a video meeting between Bourita and the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, where the strategic relations were confirmed and the determination to move them forward in the coming period.

According to a statement issued by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, Bourita stressed Rabat’s rejection and condemnation of all forms of blatant Iranian interference in the internal affairs of the GCC states, especially the Kingdom of Bahrain.

And Bourita added that Morocco, as confirmed by King Mohammed VI, before the Moroccan-Gulf Summit in Riyadh on April 20, 2016, “has always considered the stability and security of the Arab Gulf states an integral part of its security and stability, believing in what unites them in the unity of destiny, and in the congruence of views on various issues of common interest.

strategic partnership

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry statement stated that the meeting dealt with the strategic partnership relations that exist between Rabat and the Gulf Cooperation Council, since 2011, where the achievements made were noted.

Bourita reiterated Morocco’s thanks and appreciation, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, to the Cooperation Council and the Gulf states for its solidarity-based stance with Morocco.

The Moroccan minister referred to the final statement issued by the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf at its forty-second session in Riyadh, December 14, 2021, in which he affirmed his positions in support of the Moroccanness of the Sahara and firm support for the territorial integrity of Morocco.

Support the sovereignty of Morocco

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed the council’s firm position in supporting Morocco’s sovereignty over its desert and territorial integrity, considering that any solution to this artificial regional conflict can only take place within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Secretary-General also highly commended Morocco’s solidarity stances with the GCC states and their national issues, the distinguished level of partnership relations between the two sides and the council’s keenness to strengthen them, in accordance with the aspirations of the Moroccan monarch and the leaders of the GCC states.

With regard to supporting the partnership path, Bourita reiterated the Kingdom of Morocco’s readiness to continue working with the General Secretariat and the Gulf states, in order to lay the groundwork for a new phase of qualitative cooperation.

In conclusion, the Moroccan Foreign Minister invited the Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to pay a working visit to Morocco, the date of which will be determined later.