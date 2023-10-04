To confront the possibility of the pesticide-resistant insect entering and spreading in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health announced the activation of the health vigilance system at the border gates.

This step comes after the spread of news of suspected bed bugs being spotted in the cockpit of a ship coming from the port of Marseille in France to the port of Tangier Med (northern Morocco) on the second of this month.

Bedbugs are small, brown insects that can move through various means, including clothing and travel bags, to infest bedding inside homes and in public places. This insect feeds on sucking human blood, which causes the person severe itching and sleep disturbances.

Health alert system

The Moroccan authorities continue to intensify surveillance and raise the level of vigilance at border crossings, despite the Ministry of Health’s confirmation that the ship coming from France to Tangier is free of any insects, including bedbugs.

The Ministry explained in a statement that the border health control services at sea, air and land crossing points are conducting a careful and comprehensive examination of all means of transportation entering or leaving the border crossings.

The Ministry added that this monitoring is carried out periodically, in accordance with health control procedures at the borders and in line with international standards as recommended in the International Health Regulations.

Necessary actions

A number of experts in the field of health noted the rapid interaction of the Ministry of Health’s interests with fears of the possibility of bedbugs infiltrating and spreading into the Kingdom, by tightening surveillance on ports, airports and land borders to avoid the French scenario.

Al-Tayeb Hudhi, a doctor and researcher in health policies and systems, confirms that confronting insects that have gained resistance to modern pesticides will become more complicated unless effective and efficient pesticides are found.

In a statement to Sky News Arabia, Dr. Hamdi calls for the necessity of:

The competent authorities are keen to monitor hotels and sterilize public transportation and public places to contain this insect and prevent its spread.

Try to eliminate it within the first four weeks of its appearance to control the situation.

Avoid buying used furniture that could transmit insects.

Organizing awareness-raising campaigns for citizens to identify ways to combat the spread of this insect and to report it if it is spotted.

Prevention tips

A number of dermatologists confirm that this insect, although not dangerous to health, is likely to lead to allergies and skin irritations along with sleep problems that may cause fatigue.

Lubna Mashbouh, a dermatologist, says that bedbug bites can cause skin redness and itching, and if the bite is accompanied by an allergy, this leads to irritation that requires the intervention of a specialist doctor.

Mashbouh added in a statement to Sky News Arabia that preventing this insect and preventing its spread requires: