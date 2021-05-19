While in Madrid, President Pedro Sánchez stopped this Wednesday in Congress the opposition darts that blame him for the migratory overflow in the autonomous Spanish city of Ceuta, Morocco closed the border crossings with Spain to curb the massive influx of immigrants, which, on Tuesday alone, was 8,000 people.

In the last 72 hours the Rabat government had lifted its police checkpoints and feigned insanity while Young people, families and minors crossed by hundreds the breakwater that separates Morocco from Ceuta, those 18.5 Spanish square kilometers in the extreme north of the African continent.

The Moroccan inertia in the face of the massive influx of immigrants was the gesture with which Rabat expressed its rejection of the fact that Spain has opened the doors to Brahim Gali, leader of the Polisario Front and president of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, an authority that Morocco does not recognize and with whom the territories of the Sahara are disputed.

A month ago, Spain agreed to admit Gali to a hospital in Logroño, in La Rioja, under a false identity “for strict humanitarian reasons.” He had tested positive for Covid and has suffered from digestive cancer for years.

Despite the police blockade, dozens of people tried to cross the border from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta, this Wednesday. Photo: EFE

Morocco not only rejects that Spain shelters Gali but also asks him to judge him: the leader of the Polisario Front has two open cases for genocide and for illegal detention and torture in refugee camps and a Spanish prosecutor summoned him to testify on June 1.

“Spain knew that the price for underestimating Morocco is very high,” said Mustafa Ramid, the Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with the Moroccan Parliament.

Without institutional declarations, Morocco only summoned its ambassador in Madrid, Karima Benyaich, to consult her.

The drama of minors

Between Europe and Africa, between the Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea, the almost 85 thousand residents of Ceuta woke up on Tuesday shocked by the presence of young immigrants who roamed the city, some without even a chinstrap.

Of those 8,000 people who entered Spain illegally, the Pedro Sánchez government has already returned 4,800.

Dozens of unaccompanied minors who arrived in Ceuta from Morocco were housed in a large warehouse converted into a shelter. Photo: AP

The current drama is to resolve what to do with minors since, due to signed agreements on immigration policy, those who are not 18 years old cannot be returned to their country of origin.

The autonomous city authorities are trying to locate some 2,000 immigrant minors but as the facilities that Ceuta has are not enough, they are considering lthe possibility of transferring them to the Iberian Peninsula for redistribution.

The treatment of minors is also a thorny chapter: most of them arrived without documents and it is not easy to determine how old they are. To find out, they must pass medical tests that identify whether they are older or younger than 18.

Bewilderment in an overflowing city

The city, which along with Melilla is Spanish after having been conquered by the Catholic Monarchs in the 15th century, lives hours of alteration. Many businesses decided not to lift their blinds on Wednesday, and on Tuesday, 60 percent of the kids did not go to class.

Ceuta residents prefer to stay at home until the immigration crisis that took the city passes.

“It is an invasion”, defined the president of Ceuta, Juan Jesús Vivas, the massive illegal arrival of people to his city.

“It is not an immigration issue. This is much more important – Vivas added. We are not even in a position to calculate how many people are in Ceuta. “

“We are going to be firm in defending the territorial integrity, the borders of our country, security and order,” said the Spanish Foreign Minister, Arrancha González Laya, on Wednesday.

Spain insists that it is not only its own borders but also those of the European Union, which did not take long to pick up the glove.

“No one can intimidate or blackmail the European Union. We are too strong to be victims of these tactics ”, Margaritis Schinás, Vice-President of the European Commission, declared from Brussels.

It is the first time in Spanish democratic history that the country has become a point of arrival for similar number of illegal immigrants in a single day.

Moroccan immigrants and from other African countries try to cross the fence that leads to the Spanish city of Ceuta, this Wednesday. Photo: EFE

Dilemma for Pedro Sánchez

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez traveled there on Tuesday. He landed on the helipad and a welcome from insults and boos of a group of neighbors who blame him for the nightmare they are living.

Sánchez was not well received in Parliament on Wednesday either. In the government control session, the leader of the opposition and president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, shot him: “The best foreign policy is good domestic policy. The chaos of his government is our greatest weakness abroad ”.

Since the electoral triumph in the regional elections in Madrid on May 4, Casado has been proclaiming the end of the PSOE-Podemos coalition government and his dream of an electoral advance.

Nor does he lose the opportunity to emphasize that Pedro Sánchez’s management is exhausted: “When a ship leaks, the captain cannot promise the crew and passengers to travel around the world. He has shown that the government is too big for him, ”he told the president in Parliament on Wednesday.

“You use any calamity to bring down the government of Spain. And they are not going to achieve it, ”Sánchez replied.

“It is a moment in which Spain is suffering a challenge from a third country which is Morocco and we want to know on which side the main opposition party is, which is not only unfair with the government of Spain but also with the general interests of the citizenry. Spanish ”, added the president here in Madrid.

Far from the capital, in Ceuta, nobody visits the Royal Walls, its most representative monument and defensive jewel that served to isolate the city from the rest of the continent.

This Wednesday, on the beach of Tarajal, the Civil Guard detonated smoke bombs to discourage the most stubborn who still hoped to enter Ceuta illegally.

Meanwhile, the photo of Juan Francisco, the Civil Guard diver who rescued a two-month-old baby from the sea, went viral.

Madrid. Correspondent

CB