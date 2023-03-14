speculation and monopoly

Controversy escalated over the phenomenon of multiplicity of intermediaries between farmers and the final consumer, and the role of monopolists and speculators in igniting the fire of high prices.

Bouazza Al-Kharati, President of the National University for Consumer Rights, indicated that the price hike was caused by what he called “the laxity of the internal market due to the absence of monitoring.”

The spokesman added that the government should urgently intervene to reduce the influence of intermediaries in the price structure and establish a national body concerned with consumption.

corporate responsibility

In his comment on the subject, Dr. Idris Al-Fina, an expert in economics, said that the rise in prices in the month of Ramadan almost becomes normal, due to speculation, monopoly, and illegal storage, and these are all seasonal behaviors that contribute to the high prices.

He added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the excessive increase in food demand during this month creates a scarcity of a number of commodities. This is due to the rush of a number of families to purchase foodstuffs in a way that affects the supply in the market, calling for citizens’ commitment to acquiring what they need without excessive storage.

In the same context, Al-Fina stressed that high prices are a joint responsibility of economic actors, the government and families, considering that spreading awareness of the damages of inflation to society is sufficient to lead to rationalization of consumption and a relative reduction of high prices.

Monitor brokers before prices

Rashid Sari, an economist, warned that the most effective solution for controlling prices, especially for processed foodstuffs, must target the source. That is, large merchants who distribute commodities to small shops.

With regard to vegetables and fruits, the expert stressed, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that brokers must be monitored, and beaten at the hands of anyone who is proven to be tampering with prices, explaining that the price of tomatoes, for example, does not exceed two dirhams, and after passing through several brokers, it reaches With a capacity capable of reaching 6 dirhams per kilogram, this clearly reveals that middlemen raise the prices of commodities, which become far from the purchasing power of the final consumer.

Rashid Sari emphasized in his analysis that what must be done today is strict control of prices, fixing selling prices, and limiting the phenomenon of intermediaries, especially in proximity markets. He pointed out that the government is required to redouble its efforts to curb the greed of some big traders and monopolists, as well as middlemen.

government actions