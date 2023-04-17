In a speech during a meeting of the Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa on the situation in Sudan, on Sunday, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the African Union and the Economic Commission for Africa, Mohamed Aroushi, affirmed that “Morocco, which is deeply concerned about the current situation in Sudan, urges the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to Announcing an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Arushi’s remarks came on the second day of clashes in Sudan, between the army and the Rapid Support Forces.

“We call for an immediate cessation of violence to ensure the safety of civilians and to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of dialogue and peaceful negotiations, in order to preserve the unity and sovereignty of this brotherly country,” the Moroccan diplomat said.

Aarouchi added, “We are convinced that violence cannot be a solution to any conflict, and that dialogue is the only way to establish lasting peace. In this regard, our delegation calls upon the Chairperson of the African Union Commission to exert his good offices to accelerate the resumption of dialogue between the various parties, in accordance with Article 10 of the Peace and Security Council Protocol.

“Morocco also urges all parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and work together to find a peaceful solution to this crisis,” he said.

“We are ready to provide all necessary support to help Sudan overcome this difficult period and build a future of peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.

“We hope that all parties to this conflict will react positively to this call and take immediate measures to end hostilities,” Aroushi added, calling on the international community to support the peace and stability process in Sudan.