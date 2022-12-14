More than 10,000 free tickets. In Morocco, for days and days, only football and the World Cup have been talked about. And obviously for tonight’s match against France at the Al Bayt stadium there will be a real invasion of fans dressed in red, with the aim of helping their favorites to subvert the predictions of the eve, all for Mbappé and his companions. Well, these 10,000 plus tickets were donated by the Moroccan football federation, in coordination with Fifa and the organizing committee of the World Cup. It’s about the unsold from today’s match, all offered to the fans, all of course sold out yesterday morning. “We bought the rest of the unsold tickets in the stadium and distributed them to our fans near the Al Janoub stadium”, the words of the president of the Moroccan federation Fouzi Lekjaa, gassed as never before.