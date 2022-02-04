Home page world

A boy (5) fell 32 meters into a borehole. It’s a miracle that little Rayan is still alive. But rescue is complicated.

Rabat – The little boy has been trapped in a borehole for more than 40 hours. Emergency services in Morocco are trying to save Rayan. It’s a race against time. The five-year-old has been trapped in a 32-meter-deep well since Tuesday afternoon.

Drama in Morocco: Boy (5) falls into a 32 meter deep borehole

The accident happened “in a moment of inattention”, Rayan’s father described in local media. He just wanted to repair the well. That’s when the accident happened. Little Rayan accidentally fell into the narrow, dry well near the family home. The house is located in a village not far from the town of Bab Berred in the province of Chefchaouen (Morocco).

Little boy fell into well – rescue operation very complicated

The rescue teams have been in action for more than two days and are tirelessly trying to save the boy. Descending into the well is impossible because “its diameter is no more than 45 centimeters,” rescue operation leader Abdelhabi Temrani told state TV Al Oula.

Rescuers had also considered “increasing the diameter of the well, but that was not possible due to the nature of the soil, which could lead to a landslide,” government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said. So the only solution was to dig around the well.

Emergency services try to save a little boy from a narrow well. © afp

Child caught in 32-meter shaft: This is how the rescue should work

The MAP news agency reported that the emergency services have already dug a “more than 27 meters” deep shaft. It is hoped to “get to 32 meters in the next few hours before a 3 meter horizontal connection is dug between the hole and the well to recover the child.” A team of doctors was dispatched to “perform initial examinations and resuscitation measures on the child as soon as it is rescued”. A helicopter is ready to fly the child to a nearby hospital. According to MAP, rescue workers were able to “dive water and oxygen to Rayan via hoses.”

The whole village fears for the fate of little Rayan (5)

The rescue work was intensified on Thursday evening around the well in a village in the north of the country, as reported by the AFP news agency. They could last until morning.

Hundreds of people follow the rescue of the boy on the spot. © afp

Misfortune is reminiscent of Julen († 2) in Spain

The incident, which aroused great interest across North Africa, is reminiscent of the fate of two-year-old Julen in Spain in 2019. At that time, the boy had fallen 100 meters deep into a borehole with a diameter of only 25 centimeters. However, his body was not discovered until 13 days later.