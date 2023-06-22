Beyond the circuit of the imperial cities, excursions to the Atlas, nights in the desert, the blue of Chefchaouen or weekend getaways to Tangier, there is a modern, dynamic Morocco full of cultural proposals. A territory to be explored, overcoming the myth of Ketama, the clichés of ‘getting off the Moor’ or ‘I was fooled in the souk’. However, most of the Spaniards who arrive in the country fail to see it. The stereotypes that have been forged about the country for decades are anchored in their heads. For this reason, most of the tourists who cross the Strait of Gibraltar do not want to see anything other than the exoticism with which they associate North Africa and therefore have no possibility of discovering what is really there.

Gonzalo Fernández Parrilla (New York, 1962) learned a long time ago to dive into the Moroccan soul and leave clichés behind. Since he set foot in the city of Tangier at the age of 19 until today, he has had time to get to know its people well and contemplate his evolution. For this reason, this professor of Arab and Islamic Studies at the Autonomous University of Madrid He has put his academic writings on hold for a moment to embark on a new adventure with the aim of “reaching a broader audience that might be interested in getting to know Morocco in a different way and thus embark on the trip to Morocco with a different backpack on his back”. “Also with the idea of ​​changing some mentality, of changing the chip of some people, which I know is not easy, but it was a starting ambition”, he explains.

The result is South of Tangier. A trip to the cultures of Morocco (La Línea del Horizonte, 2022) which is, first of all, a book of books. Some 150 works are cited, the majority of Moroccan authors and translated into Spanish, which serve as support and guide the reader to delve into the different realities of the Alaouite kingdom: culture, religion, politics or the royal house, among others. But, equally, they reveal that in the country there is a great literary production accessible to the Spanish public that goes beyond Mohamed Chukri, Mahi Binebine, Abdelá Taia or Leïla Slimani. A list that could open the mind of the person who travels to Morocco, as Fernández Parrilla affirms: “If someone likes books and when they go to Hungary they soak up Hungarian literature, why not do the same when they go to Morocco ?. That is for me the paradox of the Spanish tourist and I would like to change it”.

But it is not only literature that this book exudes, it also contains music, for example. Rhythms full of messages that go far beyond the folkloric, of the drums and flutes played in order to confuse those who walk through the Jemaa el Fna square in Marrakech or in the shows organized for tourists. Likewise, its pages are flooded with cinema, theater, art or new cultural proposals.

The book is, without a doubt, much more than all that. However, it is better defined by what it is not: it is not a diary, but it offers dozens of brushstrokes of the author’s life and, as one progresses through its pages, it blends in with his work. It is not an essay, but it explores the different aspects of the country with a strong academic touch. It is not a novel, however, fiction and irony are entangled between its lines. It is not a book on politics or history, and even so, it explores Spanish-Moroccan relations with its lights and shadows. It is not a dictionary, but it dives into the words born in the Al Andalus (as Fernández Parrilla claims that this term should be written), an intangible part of Spanish, and that many of them were exiled with the fall of the kingdom of Granada.

Nor is it a travel guide, despite suggesting different ways of approaching the neighboring country. For all this and much more, it is difficult to classify this work that breaks the mold. Hence, the translator and intrepid traveler Arancha Mareca has defined it as a braid of various genres. A string that leaves infinite threads loose that the reader has license to pull with the aim of delving much deeper into the present of Morocco.

The book launches the challenge of getting off the beaten track when traveling the roads of Morocco, an invitation based on the author’s own experience: “My first trips were trips in which you visited many places and always stayed on the surface. And I don’t know which trip it would be, the fourth or fifth, I was in Asilah. I was there for two months and I didn’t get out of there. Then I discovered that I was entering another dimension of the trip to Morocco”.

“I entered the dimension of knowing a city from the inside, of knowing the people. It seems to me that this in-depth journey is much more interesting than the journey of wanting to see everything and that in the end you don’t see anything or know anyone. So, I would recommend anyone who wants to discover the real Morocco to go somewhere and start meeting people there, see what exhibitions or concerts are there, see if there is an author from the place that has been translated into Spanish. Maybe that’s the way to change, ”he suggests.

And another way of traveling and getting to know that other Morocco it is also delving into this book.

