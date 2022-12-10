DOHA (Reuters) – Morocco extended its World Cup dream run on Saturday, beating Portugal 1-0 to become the first African country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup thanks to a Youssef En-Nesyri headed goal.

In the 42nd minute, En-Nesyri leapt between the Portugal defenders to collect a cross from Yahya Attiat-Allah, hitting the ball well enough to deflect goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who went off badly and collided with the defender himself.

Portugal struggled to overcome the Moroccan defence, with Bruno Fernandes coming close with a shot just past the Moroccan goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench six minutes into the second half, but could not avoid defeat, with Morocco emerging as the winner to seal a semi-final clash with England or France, who play later this Saturday.

Morocco’s Walid Cheddira was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession late in the game, meaning he will miss the semi-final.