Paris (dpa)

The Moroccan national team qualified for the quarter-finals of the men’s football competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, thanks to its exciting victory over its Iraqi counterpart in the final round of matches in Group Two.

The Atlas Lions secured victory in the first half of the match, scoring three goals, to achieve their second victory in the tournament against one defeat.

Amir Richardson opened the scoring for Morocco in the 19th minute with a header, taking advantage of a perfect cross from Achraf Hakimi. Soufiane Rahimi succeeded in scoring the second goal for the Atlas Lions in the 28th minute, following up on a ball that rebounded to him inside the penalty area, and he easily fired into the net.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli added Morocco’s third goal in the 36th minute with a wonderful shot from outside the penalty area.

The Moroccan national team opened its Olympic journey with a surprise victory over Argentina 2-1, with Rahimi scoring both goals for the team, but in the second match Morocco also lost surprisingly to Ukraine 2-1. The Iraqi national team also began its journey in Paris with a victory over Ukraine 2-1, but was defeated in the second round by Argentina 3-1.