“Unwelcome in Morocco for having tarnished the image of the country”. The authorities in Rabat took note of that story signed by Louis Pelazzaone of the most scathing correspondents of the Iene of Italia Uno, which in 2017 had revealed a gigantic child prostitution ring in Marrakech. Baby call girl for tourists. Since then he has been on the blacklist of His Majesty Muhammad VI.

On vacation with his family and other friends, he found himself last week as a normal tourist, with a camper and suitcases, at the gates of the country, coming from Spain. Boarding the ferry in Tarifa, upon disembarking in Morocco he was refused permission to set foot in Tangier. The port authorities, having checked his passport, sent him back. So he took his camper and returned to Spain. “Now – says Pelazza – my family is in Morocco but I don’t want to give up.”

After contacting the Italian ambassador in Rabat, Armando BaruccoPelazza discovered that in order to make peace with Morocco he should write a letter of apology to her majesty, to be rehabilitated. «The ambassador tried to explain to the local authorities that it was a journalistic service and that there was no intention to damage the image of the country. I thought this story was over in 2017 when, during the service, we were stopped by the police and removed after the seizure of part of the recorded material. Now I will have to figure out what to write to the king, how I will have to apologize, because my only intention is to go on holiday to Morocco».