Director of Medicines and Pharmacy at the Moroccan Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Bouchra Maddah, said in a statement to the official news agency, “Morocco has authorized the emergency use of the drug molnopiravir, thus becoming one of the first countries in the world to ratify this antiviral drug manufactured by the American laboratory, Merck.”

And the Moroccan Minister of Health, Khaled Ait Taleb, confirmed to local media, that “Morocco has prepared itself to obtain a quantity of ‘mollopiravir’ that can be used in the national treatment protocol,” noting that “the first quantity has been received and will be used according to a treatment protocol determined by the committee. scientific and technical.

On the other hand, a member of the Scientific and Technical Committee for Covid-19 in Morocco, Said Al-Mutawakel, stated that “the value of this drug is reflected in its being like other anti-Coronavirus drugs such as Pfizer and medicines from China and India that reduce the virulence of the virus between 50% to 90%,” stressing It “would not be a substitute for a vaccine.”

Al-Mutawakil revealed that “there will be controls for use, and its use will come in accordance with the general context that is available on the precautionary means and the extent of their preservation, in addition to the vaccine and medicines against viruses.”

On Friday, the Moroccan Ministry of Health recorded 6,428 new infections with the Corona virus, up from 6,050 Thursday, bringing the total infections in the Kingdom to 990057.

On Friday, 13 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the number of deaths due to Covid-19 to 14,896.