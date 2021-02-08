Heavy rains caused, on Monday February 8, the flooding of a clandestine textile workshop installed in the basement of a private house in Tangier, Morocco. At least 24 people have died, according to an initial assessment by the authorities. The aid deployed on the ground recovered 24 bodies, rescued ten survivors who were taken to hospital and are continuing the search. Some local media report an electrocution problem but this information has not been confirmed by the authorities.

Morocco has experienced heavy rains in recent weeks after a long period of drought. In early January, inclement weather had caused dilapidated houses to collapse in Casablanca, the economic capital of the country, killing at least four people and injuring several, according to local media.

Often linked to a phenomenon of flash floods in dry rivers in the countryside and a deficit in the drainage system in the city, floods regularly claim victims in Morocco. It’s even “the first risk in terms of people killed” in the country, according to a report on climate risks published in 2016.