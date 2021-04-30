Following the success of the vaccination campaign, the EU and China are willing to support the creation of a vaccine production platform in the Maghreb country that would be a pioneer in Africa.

Morocco’s ambition to lead vaccine production on the African continent is a fact. The country, whose anti-covid 19 vaccination campaign is among the most advanced in the world, tries to gather the conditions for the creation of a vaccine production platform designed to supply the needs at the national level and expand the target market to Africa. .

Since August 2020, Morocco has been working on the basis of a multifactorial agreement signed with the Chinese state pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, one of its main suppliers of vaccines against Covid-19. This agreement, apart from contemplating clinical trials of the vaccine in Moroccan territory, stipulates the transfer of technology and experience for the creation of a vaccine manufacturing plant.

Although many of the initially planned phases have not yet been implemented, state authorities, health specialists and the private sector are convinced that the project will materialize in the short term. Even more so when the European Commission is also willing to contribute to the financing of a vaccine production unit in Morocco dedicated to Africa, its spokesperson announced in a statement to the Moroccan Press Agency (MAP).

Nurses prepare syringes at a health center in Salé, near Rabat, Morocco, on January 29, 2021. © EFE / Mohamed Siali

This is the case of the renowned Moroccan epidemiologist Jaâfar Heikel, who in conversation with this medium said he had no doubts about the future start-up of a vaccine production plant in Morocco: “When we have 60-80% of the target population vaccinated, that we hope to achieve next month -may-, an attempt will be made to create a vaccine manufacturing platform that will serve Morocco and other African and developing countries ”.

Layla Sentissi, pharmacist and executive director of the Moroccan Federation of Pharmaceutical Industry and Innovation (FMIIP for its acronym in French), also considers that Morocco “is ready for the production of vaccines”. Sentissi believes that the necessary conditions are in place, trusts the political will and ensures that various national private operators could carry out the production.

Although she regrets not being able to set a date, she is convinced that Morocco “will be able to develop vaccines if the necessary technology is transferred.”

The Minister of Health, Khaled Ait Taleb, expressed himself in the same terms when he introduced the multifactorial agreement with China to public opinion through the Sputnik agency. “Morocco aspires to produce vaccines of all kinds with a high-tech vaccine production platform,” he said. Although he did not specify a closed calendar, he referred to the end of 2021 as the objective date for the start of vaccine production “in the context of Morocco’s strategic, political and state multifactorial agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm, which stipulates the transfer of technology. And experience”.

Recently, the Moroccan media ‘Le Desk’ revealed that a consortium formed by the three large Moroccan banks Attijariwafa Bank, Bank of Africa and Banque Centrale Populaire have created the MoroccoSino Pharm structure, with the aim of launching a “Moroccan-Chinese drug hub ”Where the Chinese vaccine would also be developed.

According to said media, the project is expected to be established in the Cité Mohamed VI Tanger Tech, a ‘smart city’ financed largely by Chinese consortia.

Around 12% of the Moroccan population has already received two doses of the anti-covid vaccine, which places the country on the list of the most advanced globally, according to the World Health Organization. To date, just over 8.5 million doses have been administered in the country. On a continental scale, Morocco has injected more than 90% of the total doses that have reached Africa, according to data from the Moroccan Ministry of Health.

To understand the bases of success in the vaccination campaign, it is necessary to start with the diversification of the providers and the free vaccination for Moroccans and foreigners residing in the country. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, and following Palacio’s guidelines, a public-private financing fund was created initially endowed with 3 billion dirhams (about 340 million dollars) to meet the costs of vaccines and medical equipment.

Morocco’s main suppliers to date have been Sinopharm, which has delivered 2.5 of the 40 million doses ordered, and Astra Zeneca, which delivered 7 million. But given the slowdown in deliveries and in order not to stop the vaccination campaign, the Russian Sputnik V has been authorized for emergency inoculation for a year. A shipment containing a million doses of Sputnik and also another ten million doses of Sinopharm is expected to arrive this month.

The doses are administered, according to the total received, based on a particular prioritization plan. It began with the over 70s, vulnerable people, health workers, teachers, police and military. Currently, the vaccination of the population between 55 and 60 years of age has already begun.

In the picture, a man receives a vaccine in the city of Salé, Morocco, on March 13, 2021. © EFE / Mohamed Siali

More than 3,000 posts have been enabled for vaccination in both urban and rural areas, also with mobile units, under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior. To join the vaccination campaign, just send an SMS to the number set up for it, register on the ‘liqacorona’ website or do it at the local medical center.

On the other hand, Morocco has maintained very strict measures in relation to internal mobility and the closure of borders. The state of health emergency has lasted every month for a year. A special mobility authorization is required to circulate through a large part of the national territory and the borders with 53 countries are closed, most of them in the European Union. The incidence rate is currently 9.8 per 100,000 inhabitants and there are around 5,000 active cases of covid-19 in the country.