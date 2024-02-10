“On January 27, 2024, the Moroccan police arrested Mohamed Issa, a suspect in a theft case in Morocco,” the police said in a statement.

The man was also wanted by the Belgian authorities to serve a life sentence, and was listed on the federal police's most wanted list.

The case of Muhammad Issa

• On May 20, 2011, two people carried out a violent robbery in an apartment on Rue La Montagne in Brussels, which led to the death of one person.

• One of the perpetrators was subsequently arrested while the other, Mohammed Issa, managed to escape.

• He was sentenced to life imprisonment for these facts on September 16, 2014 by the Brussels Criminal Court.

• Issa has been classified as the most wanted by the Federal Police since a list of these dangerous wanted persons was drawn up in 2016.

• The man is currently detained in Tangiers, and will appear on March 1 before a judge who will determine the outcome of the case, taking into account the life sentence issued against him in Belgium, according to what the Belgian Federal Police reported.