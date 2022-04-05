The statement, published by the Moroccan News Agency, said that the detainees, a man and three women, “are suspected of being involved in the displacement of people abroad and mediation in the trafficking of their human organs,” noting that they were referred to the Public Prosecution on Tuesday in Casablanca.

The arrest of the suspects came as a result of investigations into an “advertisement published on social media, offering services to remove human organs, specifically kidneys, in private clinics located outside Morocco in exchange for significant sums of money in foreign currencies,” according to the same source.

The Moroccan police said that the investigations also allowed “to find two victims, who sold their kidneys in Turkey for sums of money in foreign currencies.”

This type of case is rare in Morocco, while the police have booked “blood analyzes of a number of presumed victims.”

The statement of the General Directorate of National Security stated that the suspects “were linked to a criminal network operating outside Morocco, which includes foreigners involved in the removal and sale of human organs.”

He pointed out that searches are continuing, in coordination with the International Police Office in Ankara, “to identify and arrest all foreign and Moroccan participants and shareholders involved in the commission of these criminal acts.”

He also pointed out that the detainees were “exploiting some of the victims in the operations of receiving and transporting quantities of drugs, inside and outside Morocco.