Morocco announces thwarting a terrorist operation in France

Today, Tuesday, the Moroccan authorities announced that they had thwarted a “terrorist operation” that was to be carried out by a French woman of Moroccan origin targeting a church in France.

A statement by the General Directorate of National Security and the General Directorate of National Territorial Monitoring published by the official Maghreb Arab News Agency stated that the matter concerns “a French citizen of Moroccan origin who was preparing to target a church in France.”

The statement added that the General Directorate of National Land Monitoring provided French intelligence in early April with accurate information that enabled it to avoid a terrorist operation by the terrorist organization ISIS and to arrest the suspect.

“The competent French authorities, on the night of April 3-4, after using this accurate intelligence information, began arrest and seizure operations that enabled the risks of this terrorist project,” he added.

The statement pointed out that “the information provided by the General Directorate of National Territory Monitoring to the French security services included diagnostic data about the identity of the main suspect and electronic identification data, as well as the terrorist project that it was preparing to implement in coordination with ISIS elements.”

The directorate said that the suspect “was in the final stages of implementing the suicide terrorist project inside the predetermined place of worship, as well as targeting worshipers with a large sword to destroy them and maim them.” Morocco has succeeded in dismantling dozens of terrorist cells since 2015.