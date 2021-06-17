The country adopted a draft law on the “legal uses” of cannabis that will allow it to regulate part of a market hitherto controlled by traffickers, but the recreational use of the substance will remain illegal. Farmers on the ancestral lands where the plantations are found face legalization with uncertainty and amid partisan disputes in the middle of the electoral campaign.

The legalization of medical cannabis is already a reality in Morocco. After a long debate, the two legislative chambers of the country approved by majority bill 13-21 regarding the “licit uses of cannabis”, which authorizes the “medicinal, cosmetic and industrial” use of this plant. With this, the Moroccan State seeks to place the country among the leaders of a market that grows 30% annually, according to the text released by the Ministry of the Interior, the architect of the bill.

Morocco is the world’s leading producer of cannabis resin, known as “kif”. For decades, the culture that revolves around the plant has remained illegal, but cultivation and consumption are tolerated in the Rif, a very impoverished mountainous region in the north of the country where cannabis has an ancestral value. According to the latest official figures, there are around 55,000 hectares of plantations on whose cultivation some 400,000 people depend economically.

According to the study presented by the Ministry of the Interior, the legalization of the therapeutic and industrial uses of cannabis, in addition to providing an opportunity for the national economy, would allow “the improvement of the living and working conditions of local farmers” and their “Protection against traffic networks”. Also among the objectives is to “reverse” the adverse effects on the environment caused by the over-exploitation of land.

The bill contemplates the creation of a state agency in charge of regulating everything related to cannabis, from the importation of the seeds to the production, transformation, commercialization and exportation. The agency’s exclusive powers also include the issuance of cannabis culture and production authorizations.

To obtain them, the applicant must be of legal age, have Moroccan nationality and reside in the towns of the provinces that will be authorized by decree. As established, farmers must organize themselves into cooperatives in charge of negotiating sales contracts with manufacturing, processing or export companies. To be authorized to produce cannabis, the claimant must also be the owner of the land or have authorization from the owner or the local authorities.











Permits for the manufacture, transformation, transport, import and export of cannabis and its derivatives will be provided on the condition that the applicant has a registered company subject to Moroccan law, with qualified human and material resources. Jail terms of two years and fines of up to 100,000 dirhams ($ 11,000) are contemplated for those who leave the legal circuit.

Uncertainty and reluctance in the Rif after the regulation of medical cannabis

Although legalization enjoys good social acceptance and a large parliamentary majority has voted in favor, Rif farmers face the situation with uncertainty and are reluctant to trust that their living conditions will improve, since it remains unknown which geographical areas will include the decree, what will be the tax conditions imposed, the setting of prices, among other fundamental issues.

After learning from the media about the presentation of the bill by the Interior, associations for the defense of farmers’ rights regretted not having been consulted for the preparation of the legal text. This is the case of the Amazigh Association of the Sanhaja del Rif, which denounces the disconnection of the institutions towards the inhabitants of the ancestral lands where the plantations are located.

“To begin with, we have asked that the information be translated into the languages ​​(Amazigh) spoken in the region so that farmers can understand it,” explains Charif Adardak, president of the association. “Many of these people do not know how to read or write or what is proposed and we do not have the resources to carry out an awareness campaign,” he adds.

Adardak believes that this bill is not enough to solve the problems that the region is going through: “The economic project does not fix the socioeconomic problem, but rather benefits the big businessmen; we need a broader intervention, “he says. The activist refers to the lack of infrastructure and basic services in the Rif and also to the special vulnerability of women and children in the region. “We need a comprehensive development plan that has a social, economic, political and environmental axis,” he says.

People are not going to quit smoking and where there is demand, there is traffic

The activist is also concerned about the issue of drug trafficking, which he considers “difficult” to resolve considering that the recreational use of cannabis will remain under prohibition. “We have made a proposal so that the traditional use of kif is also legalized,” he says in reference to the custom of smoking resin, widespread especially in this region of the country. “People are not going to quit smoking and where there is demand, there is traffic,” he says.

Partisan tensions in the middle of the campaignñto electoral

The adoption of the bill occurs when there are just over three months to go before the legislative elections are held and the electoral campaign has exacerbated partisan interests on the historic issue of cannabis, even more so considering that it is the political parties who act as interlocutors. on behalf of the farmer coordinators before government authorities.

This context has also agitated the differences between local actors, culminating in the creation of two different coordination fronts: that of the original regions of the kif and that of the people of the country of the kif (bled kif) and, whose main dispute revolves around to the decree that will delimit the cultivation areas. The former demand that it be limited exclusively to the communities of Ketama, Aït Seddat and Beni Khaled, while the latter are in favor of including the entire Sanhaja and Ghomara region, which also encompasses the other three communities.



FILE: A villager stands in a cannabis field near the city of Ketama, in the northern Rif region of Morocco, on September 2, 2019. © Fadel Senna / AFP

For their part, the people of the Kif country proposed adding to the legal text the amnesty in favor of farmers and a major project to develop the region before the law came into force, as well as the legalization of the traditional recreational use of the authentic kif.

Their demands were taken up by the Unified Socialist Party and the Party of Authenticity and Modernity (PAM), considered left and center, respectively. Finally, the bill, which these parties voted in favor, were not included in the bill. The main sponsor and co-architect of the coordination of the original kif regions is the Istiqlal Party (conservative nationalists).

The Justice and Development Party (PJD), considered Islamist and which currently holds the presidency of the Government -although without a parliamentary majority-, is running as the major loser. After a long history of opposition to the legalization of cannabis and the announcement of the bill by the ministry closest to the head of state, there were notorious divisions within the party, which ended up voting against the legalization of the legal uses of cannabis .