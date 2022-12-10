Striker Youssef En-Nesyri’s header against Portugal had a deafening effect on many neighborhoods in Spanish cities. A characteristic soccer roar, but this time it came tinged with a different accent. An enthusiasm ripped from throats accustomed to swallowing, rather than celebrating. The goal that sealed the Moroccan team’s pass to the semifinals triggered a euphoria in the streets that overflowed with aromas of revenge. “I don’t like to say it, but of course there is racism, and we often notice it,” said a boy who introduced himself as Aziz during a celebration in a town in Tarragona. His statement tried to satisfy a previous question that questioned the notable presence of very young people, supposedly grown up far from Morocco, in the celebrations for the achievements of the North African team. In Barcelona, ​​some 2,400 fans gathered in the streets of the center, reported the Urban Guard. In Madrid, the pilgrimage of the epic Moroccan victory began in the Nelson Mandela square in the Lavapiés neighborhood. From there, a group of young people celebrated euphorically in the direction of Puerta del Sol, the scene of the most massive celebration. They repeated a chant in Arabic that means “congratulations we are the best”.

872,759 people of Moroccan nationality reside in Spain, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE). This is the foreign group with the greatest presence, according to official data. Catalonia is the region where the Moroccan community is most settled. Aziz resides in Amposta, a municipality near the administrative border that separates Catalonia and Valencia. A territory where the economy revolves around agriculture and which has a notable census of immigrant workers. Aziz was born in Nador, but he points out that he has lived in Catalonia for 26 of his 36 years. “There are still people who let go of telling me ‘it’s because of you’, when they want to make it clear that I am different because I was not born here”.

Moroccan fans in Madrid. INMA FLORES (THE COUNTRY)

The victory against Portugal was the second chapter of a euphoric plot that began to be staged in the Spanish streets on the day of the Spain-Morocco duel. Showing signs of being a perfect master of Spanish and the Catalan language, Aziz tried to explain the sensations that that match generated. “For many of us it was a bit like having to decide between the father and the mother, but the feeling for the land is what ends up pulling.” Hussein is a bricklayer who has been in Spain for 25 years. “I have the nationality”, he specifies him. He is the father of two university daughters, one studying in Liverpool and the other in Barcelona, ​​and two sons who are still under the family roof. This Saturday, the little one, 10 years old, went out to celebrate the Moroccan triumph wearing a purple djellaba. “Without a doubt they go with Morocco,” Hussein replies when he is asked who his boys support. During the talk, the 14-year-old son approaches his father to ask for “the car keys.” In Spanish. “At home we use both languages,” says Hussein.

In the Puerta del Sol in Madrid there was a curious picture. The tourists who were photographing the Bear and the Strawberry Tree on Saturday afternoon found a new postcard. Flares, firecrackers, and T-shirts, especially from Achraf Hakimi, the Moroccan star who was born in Getafe. Most of those who were there were young, although there were also some veterans who did experience the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, in which Morocco had gone the furthest to date. One of them was Fahd Bengrine, who says he is living a historic joy for the Moroccan people. “It is a pleasure to celebrate this in Spain, my second home,” he said.

En-Nesyri was born in the labyrinthine Fez and at the age of 18 he jumped the Strait with the safe-conduct of a test with Atlético Malagueño. He has become a star. Many of his countrymen shout his goals and boast of their roots and identity.

