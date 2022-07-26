Today, Tuesday, in the Moroccan capital, Rabat, Morocco and Israel signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of justice.
The memorandum was signed during the visit of Israeli Minister of Justice Gideon Sa’ar to the Kingdom, in the context of strengthening the growing partnership between the two countries since the normalization of their diplomatic relations.
The memorandum, signed on the Moroccan side by Minister of Justice Abdellatif Wahbi, aims in particular to cooperate in order to modernize the justice system and digitize judicial services, as well as in the fight against organized crime and terrorism.
It also stipulates the launch of a dialogue between the Sharia courts specialized in family affairs in the two countries.
The visit of the Israeli Minister of Justice to Morocco, which will last until Thursday, coincides with the visit of his colleague in the Israeli government, Minister of Regional Cooperation, Issawi Freij, to the Kingdom.
Today, Tuesday, the latter held talks with the Minister of Youth and Culture, Mahdi Bensaid, on bilateral cooperation, and “working on how to bring the two societies closer together,” according to the Israeli minister.
Last week, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi paid a visit to Morocco, which included, in particular, talks on setting up projects in the defense industries in Morocco, and on military and intelligence cooperation.
#Morocco #Israel #sign #memorandum #cooperation
Leave a Reply