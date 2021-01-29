Morocco and Israel announced today, Friday, the formation of working groups to enhance cooperation between them, weeks after the resumption of relations between the two countries.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement in Arabic, “Today, a telephone conversation took place between Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and the head of the Israeli National Security Authority, Meir Ben Shabat, during which it was agreed to form working groups that would work to reach cooperation agreements between the two countries in many fields. “.

And a number of these areas include “investments, agriculture, water, environment, tourism, science, innovation and energy.”

In response to a question, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed this information.

The Israeli statement indicated that the work teams would meet in a first stage “via the Internet”, and that work would begin “as soon as possible.”

The working groups are expected to meet during the month of February, as a high-ranking Moroccan delegation will visit Israel, and Ben Shabat will lead an Israeli delegation to Morocco during the same month, according to the statement.

The head of the Israeli National Security Agency and the Moroccan Foreign Minister also discussed the great potentials that “lies in cooperation between the two countries, which benefits not only Morocco and Israel, but the entire region as well.”

In December, the two countries signed four bilateral agreements that focused on direct flights, water management, exempting citizens of both countries from visas, and encouraging investment and trade between the two countries.

Israel reopened its diplomatic mission in Morocco, and its ambassador arrived in Rabat on Sunday.