The statement of the Ministry of Health indicated that “the national epidemiological curve, which was characterized by a previous improvement, has changed, before Corona infections began to rise during the past two weeks, which indicates that the virus is still among us.”

She added, “To preserve the current gains that are characterized by controlling the epidemiological situation, despite the observed increase in the number of cases, the ministry calls for a set of health measures, and the rapid turnout of vaccination centers to receive the first and second doses or the third booster dose.”

On Tuesday, Morocco recorded 219 new infections with the Corona virus, up from 62, on Monday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 95,763 cases.

No deaths were recorded compared to the two cases on Monday, leaving the number of deaths due to “Covid 19” at 14,798.

The number of those vaccinated with the first dose in the Kingdom reached 244,75639, with the second dose was 22797887, and with the third dose was 2099402.

The ministry recorded earlier a decline in the demand for vaccination centers, after the imposition of the vaccination permit on October 21, and the controversy and protests that accompanied it.

Observers also attributed the decline in the demand for vaccination to the announcement by vaccinators in the media that they or their relatives were exposed to complications due to the vaccine, which amounted to the occurrence of disabilities and in some cases to death.

The ministry denied this earlier, and said that what happened to them had nothing to do with the vaccine, which it described as safe.