Morocco | All of the teacher’s students died in the earthquake

The Moroccan teacher told his sad story to the British broadcasting company BBC.

When a strong earthquake hit Morocco a week ago, working as a teacher Nesreen Abu ElFadel the thoughts immediately turned to the little pupils, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

ElFadel was in Marraskesh at the time of the earthquake, but his students lived in the mountain village of Adassali, near the epicenter.

ElFadel told the BBC that he went to investigate the situation of his students after the earthquake. To his shock, he learned that all 32 children had died. They were between 6 and 12 years old.

“I went to the village and started asking about the children. I asked where is Somaya, where is Youssef, where is this girl or that boy. The answer came hours later. They were all dead,” the teacher told the BBC.

“I imagined holding the class attendance sheet in my hand and drawing a line across the students’ names one by one until all 32 were crossed out,” he continued.

ElFadel said he gave his last class to his students on Friday night — just hours before the quake.

Early on Saturday, September 9 Finnish time, the earthquake that hit Morocco wreaked havoc in the town of Marraskesh and especially in the mountain villages to the south of it.

According to estimates, more than 2,900 people died in the earthquake. Most of them lived in remote villages in the Atlas Mountains.

According to the UN children’s organization Unicef, the earthquake affected the lives of at least 100,000 children.