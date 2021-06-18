It is related to Moroccan workers who go between February and June of each year in the province of Huelba in southern Spain to work in picking seasonal fruits and strawberries in particular, as part of the migration program between the two countries.

On Tuesday, 630 of the female workers arrived in Morocco, on a trip coming from the port of Algeciras to the port of Tangier Med, while the second batch of revenues to Morocco on Wednesday included 523 female workers via the same marine line linking southern Spain with northern Morocco, while more trips are expected to continue. within the coming weeks.

The returnees were subjected to a detection of the emerging corona virus (PCR) confirming that they were not infected with “Covid 19”, before entering the Kingdom and enabling them to reach their final destination and join their families.

Last May, the Moroccan government allowed the return of more than 100 workers from Huelba, due to their special social and health conditions.

Morocco has closed all its sea ports with Spain since March of last year, against the backdrop of the outbreak of the Corona virus.

Exceptional process

These cruises are organized to return Moroccan workers between the two countries, in light of the tense diplomatic relations between Rabat and Madrid due to the latter’s reception of Ibrahim Ghali, the separatist leader of the “Polisario” Front, for treatment.

It also comes in the context of Rabat’s exclusion of Spanish ports within the sea crossings that will connect Morocco with Europe, within the framework of the “Welcome 2021” process, which is organized to receive members of the Moroccan community residing outside the Kingdom, during the summer period of each year.

The head of the International Center for Crisis Monitoring and Policy Foresight, Ahmed Dardari, considers that Morocco’s exceptional opening of its maritime space and allowing the return of seasonal workers, would end the suffering of thousands of women who work in agricultural fields in southern Spain, after they stopped working and were waiting for the green light to return to their homes. The kingdom.

In light of the escalating diplomatic crisis between Rabat and Madrid, Dardari confirms to “Sky News Arabia” that “Morocco, despite the tense relations with Spain, was keen to preserve the interests of all its citizens outside the kingdom, and not to burden them with the tax of the current crisis with its northern neighbor.”

The speaker indicates that Morocco is in the process of reviewing its relationship with Spain and rearranging its papers with this country according to the new variables, which may affect the reconsideration of the process of directing the Moroccan workforce to work in Spain within the framework of temporary contracts.

Dardari asserts that “Morocco, within the framework of the new development model, aims to establish a development system that enriches the Moroccan citizen from the need to work outside the borders on a seasonal basis in return for meager compensation.”

temporary work contracts

By virtue of his descent from the area of ​​the Ministry of Northwest Morocco and its proximity to a number of families whose women work as seasonal workers in the Spanish fields, the Moroccan academic asserts that these women receive approximately 30,000 Moroccan dirhams (about $3,000) for working for a period of approximately 4 months.

He adds that most of the female workers who go to Spain each year come from rural areas in Morocco, noting that some of them complain of inhumane treatment and attacks against them in Spain.

Morocco and Spain have an agreement to regulate the movement of labor between the two countries, signed in Madrid in 2001, according to which the process of seasonal movement of Moroccan workers to Spain will be facilitated according to the needs of the market of this Iberian country.

And 12,725 seasonal workers moved to Spain during this year, out of 14,000 agreed to be employed within the framework of the special employment program in the Huelpa villages, according to the Spanish newspaper, El País.

According to the same newspaper, only about 7,000 seasonal workers out of 17,000 were able to cross to Spain last year, before resorting to tightening travel restrictions between the two countries due to the Corona crisis.