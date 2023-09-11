After the severe earthquake, people walk through the rubble in the city of Ouirgane, south of Marrakesh. Image: dpa

After the severe earthquake, Morocco initially wants to take advantage of offers of help from four countries. As the Interior Ministry said late on Sunday evening, after a thorough investigation, the authorities had “responded to offers of support from the friendly countries of Spain, Qatar, Great Britain and the United Arab Emirates.” The teams contacted their Moroccan colleagues on Sunday. The government welcomes all solidarity initiatives from different countries, it said.

It is not yet known whether Germany was also asked for help. German organizations, such as the Federal Agency for Technical Relief, have therefore sent the employees they provided back home for the time being. Emergency services had been standing by for a possible rescue mission since Saturday evening, as the THW announced on Sunday afternoon. The aid organization ISAR Germany and the Federal Association of Rescue Dogs had previously announced that they no longer expected their helpers on hand to be rescued in Morocco.

For the US, for example, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the government had mobilized the relevant authorities and were now ready for action. “And we are now waiting for word from the Moroccan government to find out how and where we can help. But we are ready to go,” he said in an interview with CNN.