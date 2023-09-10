The Moroccan Government accepted the help of four countries, including Spain, for rescue tasks of those possibly trapped in the rubble after the earthquake last Friday that caused the death of more than 2,000 people in southern regions of the country.



(Also read: Where was the king of Morocco and why did he arrive 24 hours after the earthquake?)

A Moroccan diplomatic source explained to EFE that Morocco accepted the participation of rescue teams from Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and stressed that the Maghreb country does not currently need other types of help.

The source, who thanked the countries that offered help, stated that Morocco is following a “responsible, rigorous and effective approach” to manage demands for international support, linking them to the needs that arise on the ground.

“Once the need is detected, we communicate with those who have made the offer that corresponds to that need to tell them to please provide that help,” he said.

Victims help their neighbors See also Determining the date of the "Rashid Explorer" landing on the moon

In this context, the source pointed out that Morocco does not need tents, so “it would be useless to manage tent warehouses when there is no need.” She added that her country may accept other types of aid offers if necessary.

(Read also: The shocking testimony of a Colombian survivor of the earthquake in Morocco)

Spain participates with a contingent of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) of 65 members to help in search and rescue tasks and a Spanish team traveled to Morocco to make itself available to the authorities.

The magnitude 7 earthquake that hit several provinces in southern Morocco last Friday night has left a toll of 2,012 dead and 2,059 injured, figures that continue to increase.

EFE