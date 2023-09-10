So far only four countries will contribute to the rescue efforts of those possibly trapped in the rubble after the earthquake of Friday, September 8 in Morocco, of magnitude 6.8, which left a total of 300,000 people affected. As determined by the Moroccan Government. Other nations, which have offered their help, are waiting in case they are required by the African country.

Morocco has already begun to receive rescue teams from Spain, and also accepted the support that will soon arrive from the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, in order to support the search and rescue tasks of the earthquake, which left 2,012 people dead and 2,059 injured. , of which 1,404 are in critical condition, according to the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior.

A Moroccan diplomatic source explained to the EFE news agency that Morocco is following a “responsible, rigorous and effective approach” to manage demands for international support, linking them to the needs that arise on the ground.

Once the need is detected, we communicate with those who have made the offer that corresponds to that need to tell them to please provide that help, he said.

This Sunday, September 10, Spain sent a contingent of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) of more than 50 members and 4 sniffer dogs to help in the search and rescue tasks, according to the Spanish Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles. This first part of the Spanish Military Emergency Unit team will work about 100 km (60 miles) south of Marrakech.

Other help, waiting your turn

Algeria, which broke ties with Morocco two years ago, opened its airspace for humanitarian and medical flights to Morocco, and announced its readiness to provide both humanitarian aid and all its material and human capabilities in solidarity with the Moroccan people, if Morocco requests it. .

With the same intention, a team of disaster experts from the United States arrived in Morocco this Sunday to evaluate the situation and identify unmet humanitarian needs, with the willingness to work with the government of the African country to identify additional aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that he was willing to help Morocco during his participation in the G20 meeting, so France is waiting for a formal request for help. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European country said that it is activating a fund of contributions from local governments to support solidarity actions. At the moment almost 2 million euros ($2.14 million) have been committed.

And the telecommunications group Orange decided to eliminate the rates for fixed and mobile calls, as well as SMS to Morocco, for its mobile telephone customers until September 16. Its units in Belgium, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have also announced free communications to Morocco for a week.

The Israeli national emergency medical and disaster service Magen David Adom also wants to provide help.

On the other hand, a team in Tunisia, which is already in Morocco, is awaiting authorization from Morocco to support search and rescue efforts, according to Interior Ministry officials. There are 50 paramedics and personnel from a specialized unit, and search dogs with advanced thermal monitoring devices, a drone to detect victims under the rubble, and a field hospital.

While the Turkish disaster management authority AFAD declared that 265 humanitarian workers from its country are prepared to travel to the affected region and offered 1,000 tents in the affected areas.

Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ordered the government to provide all necessary aid supplies to Morocco, the state news agency (Kuna) reported on Saturday.

And Taiwan’s fire department put a team of 120 rescuers on standby awaiting instructions from its Foreign Ministry.

Uruguay also offered its condolences and support in a statement.

For his part, the Pope, this Sunday, September 10, asked “that everyone’s concrete help can sustain the population in this tragic moment,” in a message at the end of the Sunday Angelus prayer in St. Peter’s Square.

With EFE and Reuters