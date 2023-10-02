Two weeks after the violent earthquake that caused nearly 3,000 deaths on September 8 and devastated the High Atlas region, with its epicenter 80 kilometers south of Marrakech, the Prime Minister of Morocco, Aziz Ajanuch, He was visiting for the first time the area hardest hit by the earthquake along with other members of his Government. After the apparent initial paralysis, the Rabat Executive has accelerated plans for the replacement or repair of the nearly 60,000 damaged homes. Some 2.8 million inhabitants, two thirds of the population of the High Atlas provinces, have been affected by the catastrophe. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), which is preparing to hold its main annual meeting in Marrakech next week, has given support to Achanuch’s plans by announcing last Thursday the granting of a loan of 1.3 billion dollars (about 1,230 million euros) to address the financial tensions arising from reconstruction in Morocco.

The Cabinet had initially remained on guard, waiting for the visit that King Mohamed VI made on September 12 to the earthquake-injured people admitted to a hospital in Marrakesh. He now appears to have taken a central position, after initial criticism, in crisis management by creating the High Atlas Development Agency, which will centralize the tasks of rebuilding houses, infrastructure and educational and health centers. After having cleared access to the more than 2,900 towns and villages hit by the most intense earthquake on record in the Maghreb country, the authorities have confirmed that a third of the affected homes, simple adobe and masonry constructions Most of them are uninhabitable.

At a meeting of the crisis cabinet chaired by the king and held on September 20 in Rabat, Morocco laid the foundations for a Dh120 billion program (about 11,000 million euros) destined to face the consequences of the earthquake. The project includes a compensation plan for housing in five provinces that will range between 80,000 dirhams (7,300 euros) and 140,000 dirhams depending on whether the damages have been partial or total. This aid will be complemented with 2,500 dirhams (230 euros per month) per family for one year. The minimum wage has just been set in Morocco at around 3,000 dirhams per month. Faced with the strict limitation that was set on the arrival of foreign rescue teams, which did not affect those sent by Spain, Mohamed VI has made it clear that his country is open to contributions from “brotherly or friendly countries” for the rescue. reconstruction.

Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Ajanuch (left) visits the town of Uyrgan, one of the most affected by the Atlas earthquake, on September 22.

Prime Minister Achanuch pledged to “use all means for rapid reconstruction” of the earthquake damage during his visit to the province of Al Haouz, where half of the fatalities and most of the material damage have been recorded. However, the economic impact of the cataclysm has not yet been evaluated, according to the veteran. Governor of the Maghreb Bank (central bank), Abdelatif Juahri, which has just recommended to the Government “an in-depth analysis of the incidence of the earthquake.” For example, more than a thousand schools in the High Atlas region have been completely or partially damaged. Some 60,000 students studied there, of whom 10,000 have been transferred to boarding schools in safe areas and the rest, the youngest, attend class in temporary classrooms set up in tents and barracks.

The IMF and World Bank were scheduled to hold their 2020 annual sessions in Marrakech, the first on the African continent in 50 years, but had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The consequences of the earthquake initially threatened to move the forum to another location, until those responsible for the international financial organizations confirmed the meeting of both organizations in the Moroccan imperial city. The director of the IMF, Cristalina Georgieva, announced last Thursday a long-term loan for Morocco, aimed at consolidating the resilience of the economy and mitigating the impact of climate change. The objective of the 1,230 million euro credit is to allow the country to be better prepared to face eventual natural disasters.

King Mohamed VI and Crown Prince Mulay Hasan, on September 27 at the Mulay Hasan mosque in Rabat (Morocco). map

The king demands the reform of the Family Code

While the Government accelerated reconstruction programs after the earthquake, King Mohamed VI retreated into the background. The monarch of the Alawite dynasty traveled to his summer residence in Midiq (Rincón, during the Spanish Protectorate), about 30 kilometers south of the autonomous city of Ceuta, where he stayed between September 21 and 25. After the unexpected vacation on the Mediterranean coast, The sovereign returned to the capital to overcome his silence and demand that Achanuch implement the reform of the Family Code or Mudawana. The king himself had already asked the prime minister to review the legislation on personal status in a public speech in July 2022. The amendment, however, has remained in limbo of the priorities of a Government that preferred to avoid a confrontation with the Islamist and conservative sectors of society.

Mohamed VI has now given her a period of six months to present the bases of a new Mudawana, prior to the drafting of a legislative project to end the discrimination that women still suffer. In terms of inheritances, for example, they receive half as much as their male brothers. At the beginning of his reign, in 2003 and 2004, he already promoted a change in the Family Code that was considered advanced within Muslim countries, but left open numerous legal exceptions (polygamy, marriage of minors…) that have ended up becoming ruler.

After being seen in public at the Royal Palace meeting on September 20, the King of Morocco presided a week later over the celebration of the birthday party of the prophet Muhammad as commander of believers or caliphal religious leader. As is tradition on these occasions, Mohamed VI granted pardon, total or partial, to 742 prisoners imprisoned or on parole. The Aid al Mawlid ceremony at the Hasan mosque in the Moroccan capital in memory of the Prophet Muhammad marked the beginning of a long festive weekend with which Moroccans bid farewell to September, one of the most turbulent months in the recent history of the Maghreb country.

