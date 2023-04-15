The discussion on the issue reached the Moroccan parliament, where the parliamentary representative of the Socialist Group in the House of Representatives, Hayat Laraish, asked the Minister of Agriculture and Marine Fishing, a question about the measures taken to address the danger of the new genetic elements carried by imported Brazilian cows.

Morocco had imported 2,800 heads of Brazilian cows last month, in addition to 20,000 heads of cows imported from a group of countries, with the aim of supplying the markets with red meat and limiting price increases.

Domestic breed protection

Parliamentarian Hayat Laraish says that the written question she directed to the Minister of Agriculture about the possibility of “genetic contamination” comes to draw attention to the risks that the homogenization of Moroccan and Brazilian cows may pose to the local product.

Laraish added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that importing Brazilian buffaloes could “lead to a negative impact on the biodiversity of the national livestock due to possible “genetic contamination”, which will affect the diet of other animals and citizens.”

The parliamentarian stresses the need to work to tighten control over cows imported from outside the country, and to adhere to the goal of the process, which is to address the shortage of red meat and limit the exponential rise in its prices.

tighten surveillance

Commenting on fears of “genetic contamination” of the national livestock, the President of the National University for Consumer Rights, Bouazza Al-Kharati, stresses the need to ensure careful tracking of the process of slaughtering all imported animals in order to supply the national market with red meat.

Al-Kharati added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that the Consumer Protection Association had previously sounded the alarm regarding the possibility of “genetic contamination” resulting from the breeding of imported Brazilian calves with local cows.

The spokesman stresses that being careful to direct the hidden cows to slaughter will avoid a recurrence of the “genetic contamination” scenario due to the dominance of European cows known for their white and black skin on the national market, as local cows no longer constitute only 20 percent.

Al-Kharati stresses that importing cows for the purpose of improving eugenics or disease resistance must follow rules and procedures that depend on different criteria, pointing at the same time to “the difficulty of raising Brazilian cows in Morocco, as they need a humid climate provided by some of the regions in which they live, such as India and Brazil.” “.

Brazilian cow quality