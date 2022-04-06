Sellers attribute this rise in fish prices to speculation in the markets.

In their interview with “Sky News Arabia”, professionals attributed the reason for the high price of fish to the high price of fuel and the lack of support from the guardianship ministry, then the spread of the phenomenon of fish smuggling and the climatic changes that caused its scarcity.

The professionals noted that the high prices of fish, especially sardines, are contributed by brokers and speculators, explaining that these are the ones who control the national markets and raise prices without taking into account the economic conditions that Moroccans live in under the Corona pandemic.

Fish prices vary from one market to another according to demand and quality, due to the instability within the market, and also that there is no demand on the part of customers, as was the case last year, due to the poor purchasing power of the citizen, according to the confirmation of a number of sellers.

And the flames of prices reached the types of fish that are accepted by the simple classes, such as “Shattoun” and “Sardine”, which top the breakfast tables for most Moroccan families, while the traders of “Akkari Market” in Rabat insist that the high prices are a natural result of the absence of control and regulation, and the lack of a market. Wholesale of fish in the capital, and the same thing was confirmed by the merchants of the markets in Casablanca.

The price of “sardines” ranges between 15 and 25 dirhams, depending on its quality. The price of “merella” is 80 dirhams, while the price of “salfa” fish ranges between 60 and 80 dirhams per kilogram, “mirna” between 80 and 120 dirhams, and soul fish between 80 and 90 dirhams. According to its quality, the price of Qamaroun and calamar exceeded 120 dirhams. Accordingly, all other species whose prices have witnessed a record increase, which traders want, in addition to the previously mentioned factors, lead to the fact that the cities supplying fish, such as Agadir, Al Hoceima and El-Ayoun, retain a large amount to cover the increasing demand.

Bouchaib Chadi, head of the Moroccan Confederation of Wholesale Fish Traders, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that the high fish prices during Ramadan are due to their scarcity, and the presence of some fish in biological comfort, such as sole.

Shadi attributed the low demand of customers to buy some fish in the markets to the weak purchasing power, the scarcity of the product and the spread of the phenomenon of fish smuggling in a number of ports such as the port of Agadir, Essaouira and Safi, in addition to the high prices of gasoil.

Among the fish that witnessed a scarcity, the spokesman says that the large and medium-sized (Canbery) Qamron, its prices rose as a result of the smuggling process, as this phenomenon has become an obstacle to the weak citizen, and inflames prices.

The same professional believes that despite the efforts made by the National Office of Maritime Fisheries to monitor, but in vain, it does not give the necessary effectiveness in order to combat the phenomenon of smuggling.

On the other hand, the environmental expert and director of the Blue Maghreb website, Hamid Halim, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that at the beginning of the month of Ramadan, a huge rise in fish prices was recorded, due to several reasons, including the presence of a large number of speculators, who stockpile fish for the benefit of private clients.

Among the reasons are also a lack of fish and a scarcity of fish production. There is no abundance due to the effects of climate change, in addition to the high price of fuel, according to Halim.

On the other hand, professionals in the marine fishing sector, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, attributed this rise to the scarcity of raw materials and the rise in the prices of fuels, in addition to the increased demand for the product during the holy month.

Professionals call on the professional authorities to act by adopting a stimulus policy by exempting marine products from the deductions that affect the merchant’s purchases, set at 3% inside the port and 7% in the wholesale market, so that there will be solidarity solutions between the various stakeholders and actors.

The professionals went that the approach that considered the wholesale fish trader, the biggest winner in Ramadan, is no longer valid today, because the wholesaler in the past five years has been living in a depression that has been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.