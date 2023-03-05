The Supreme Council of the Judiciary (a constitutional institution for managing judges’ affairs) announced to the first presidents of the appeals courts and the presidents of the courts of first instance, that “the Directorate of Modernization and Information Systems at the Ministry of Justice has developed a new function in the system for managing injunctive cases (Sage 2), to help the court control witness testimony.” various injunctive cases.

The Kingdom’s courts are full of false witnesses who practice this act, which is criminalized by Moroccan law. The Moroccan criminal law singles out the penalty for every person who gives false testimony, in Chapters 368 to Chapter 379. The punishment for false witnesses varies according to the type of case; Anyone who testifies falsely, whether against or in favor of the accused, may be punished with imprisonment from 5 to 10 years in felonies.

Deter the shameful phenomenon

The periodical of the Supreme Council of the Judicial Authority, which was seen by Sky News Arabia, stressed that “the mechanism will help to control people who practice perjury, and thus contribute to deterring this shameful phenomenon.”

The same source explained that this digital function “helps the court to control the testimony of witnesses in various injunctive cases, as this function provides the possibility of searching by the national identification card number, or the family name and the personal name, for the various files, records and complaints that the witness appearing before may have He had previously testified.

An effective witness control mechanism

Professor of private law at Ibn Zohr University in Agadir, Abdelhamid El-Yaqoubi, considers that “activating this mechanism for injunctive cases, SAG 2, has a strong assistance to the Moroccan judiciary in that a group of witnesses who testify perjury are identified.”

Al-Yaqoubi said, in his statement to “Sky News Arabia”: “The reality is that a group of courts are crowded with people whose profession is to provide testimony to those who pay money.”

Therefore, “activating this mechanism will enable the judiciary to control all persons who have previously provided their testimony in certain cases; we are talking here especially about injunctive cases, given that these cases lose people’s rights, as they involve imprisonment, arrests and many penalties that lead to a group being lost.” of the victims,” ​​the spokesman added.

The professor of private law explained that this digital mechanism will have “effectiveness through which we can identify these people, and thus they can be excluded from the testimony on the one hand, and then on the other hand we can follow them on the basis of their submission of false testimony, especially when these testimonies are repeated.”

A step that must be framed legislatively

Abdel Bar Mandil, a lawyer at the Tetouan Commission, believes that “the step of adopting the announced digital mechanism is a very important development that must be legislatively framed in order for it to be a legal mechanism by stipulating it in the amendments to the Civil and Criminal Procedure Law and the new project related to the digitization of judicial procedures.”

Mandil called, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia,” to “provide this possibility in practice for the justices, the judicial police, the investigation judges, the judges of the ruling, and the police officers, with their training, in addition to providing them with the information of every witness who testified before the aforementioned recipients to form a database that develops.” It grows and is constantly updated, in addition to revising and activating the injunctive texts related to perjury and linking it to the aforementioned development.

The lawyer at the Tetouan Commission pointed out that “the procedures for investigating civil lawsuits, criminal evidence, and forensic documentation depend in large part on listening to witnesses, which imposes many constraints on the justice system represented in what is known as false witnesses or testimonial professionals, some of whom are stationed before the courts to offer their services.” “.

Perjury offends the judiciary

The phenomenon of false witnesses greatly harms the Moroccan justice system, and these testimonies abound, especially in cases related to personal and family status, and in cases related to rivalry and disputes over ownership of real estate.

The head of the Moroccan Center for Human Rights, Abd al-Ilah al-Khudari, stated that “the issue of false witnesses is one of the worst phenomena that harms the reputation and integrity of the Moroccan judiciary, and the new mechanism related to arresting false witnesses through identity cards is important, but it came late.”

Al-Khudari continued, in his contact with “Sky News Arabia”, that “the process is technically available and has been available for a long time. It is sufficient for the will to deter the phenomenon to be achieved.”

The human rights activist asked why “the false witnesses were not arrested by reviewing the files that were closed during the past four years at least, because it would be easy to arrest them and refer them to the judiciary instead of waiting for them to get involved in new files and cause new victims.”