The initiative, which was launched on September 22 and continued until October 5, was aimed at raising one million dirhams, or more than $110,000, a ceiling that the initiative exceeded by collecting a slightly larger amount..

Fifty homeless people will benefit from this charitable project by helping them launch snack projects on tricycles to prepare and sell, and those concerned will be supported for a period of three months by renting housing and equipping vehicles.

Supporting artists for the initiative

Moroccan director Driss El Rokh, along with a group of Moroccan artists, participated in this charitable campaign, which aims to collect donations in order to help homeless people living in harsh conditions on the street, especially since the cold weather has cast a shadow on the climate in the Kingdom..

Al-Roukh, who won the best director award for his movie “The Salty Grasshopper” at the Alexandria Film Festival, posted a short video on his personal account on the social networking site Instagram, in which he said: “Let us open our hearts and participate in the success of the fundraising campaign with the Jude Association, so let us contribute a little or a lot to ensure the dignity of the people of their fortune.” Few in the world, but they are big in us.”

The director of the “Banat Al-Assas” series added: These are people like us, there is no difference between us. Everyone should help them.”

In addition to Al-Roukh, actor and director Rachid El-Wali, in turn, joined this campaign, posting a video clip in which he said: “Do you want to contribute to a better Morocco? It’s simple…let’s open our hearts and contribute to fundraising for the homeless.”.”

And the famous Moroccan actor continued: “Who among us does not want to wake up one day and find a neighborhood without homeless, not because they left for another neighborhood, but because they got a job that guarantees them their livelihood and a roof that protects them?”.”

Actress Fatima Zahra Ibrahimi, known as “Sunbula”, also called on her followers to participate in the initiative to save street dwellers..

Through a short video she posted on her Instagram page, Brahimi said: “Together, let’s rescue the homeless. This time we will not give them a fish, but we will teach them how to fish.”.”

Mobile Restaurants

According to those in charge of this charitable work, the goal is to integrate fifty homeless people into society, by launching projects in the field of grafting that guarantee them an income that guarantees them dignity, and thanks to the simple surplus obtained, three additional homeless people will be taken care of, bringing the total of concerned persons to 53.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Hind Al-Ayidi, head of the “Jood” Association to help homeless people, said that the efforts of the benefactors enabled the integration of 426 people into society and the world of work, through the association’s branches located in five cities; Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakesh, El Jadida and Tangiers.

Hind Al-Aydi worked for years as a businesswoman, deciding one day to leave the world of “business” in order to serve the homeless and associative work..

It should be noted that there are more than four thousand homeless people in Morocco, including 250 children, who roam the streets of the Kingdom, according to official figures dating back to 2018; While civil associations estimate the number of street children between 30 and 50 thousand children, their conditions vary according to the cities of residence.

In various cities of Morocco, there are homeless people in varying numbers and of different ages, and government associations and institutions are trying to provide them with shelter, especially in the fall and winter, when the thermometer records low temperatures, but this remains insufficient in the face of the large number of this category of citizens.