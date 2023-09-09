BA major earthquake in Morocco has killed at least 296 people. This was announced by the interior ministry of the north-west African country early on Saturday morning. In addition, 153 injured were taken to hospitals for treatment. Most of the damage occurred outside of the cities. Images and videos from social networks show destroyed buildings in cities and people sitting on the streets. According to media reports, historical landmarks were also damaged.

The US Earthquake Observatory USGS said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8 and occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers, a good 70 kilometers southwest of Marrakech and 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Taroudant. The epicenter was in the Atlas Mountains. The geophone of the Helmholtz Center Potsdam gave the magnitude of the quake as 6.9. A short time later, the US authorities reported an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.9.

panic in cities

According to eyewitnesses, the earthquake in Marrakech, Agadir and other cities caused panic among residents. As the newspaper “Le Matin” reported, the earthquake was also felt in Rabat and Casablanca.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and damaged parts of the famous red walls that surround Marrakech’s Old City, a Unesco world heritage site. Other videos show screaming people exiting restaurants around town. The tremor was also reportedly felt in Portugal and Algeria.



People in Marrakesh seek shelter outdoors after the earthquake.

:



Image: AFP



Nasser Jabour, head of a department at the National Institute of Geophysics, confirmed that the aftershocks were less severe. The quake was felt within a radius of 400 kilometers, he told the Moroccan news agency MAP. It is the first time in a century that such a strong earthquake has been recorded in Morocco.

EU offers support

The European Union has offered help to Morocco after the devastating earthquake. “The EU is ready to support Morocco in these difficult moments,” wrote EU Council President Charles Michel on Saturday morning on the short message service X (formerly Twitter). The news from the country is terrible. His thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragedy and with the rescue workers.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed her condolences. The top German politician said that her whole heart was with the Moroccan people in the face of the terrible earthquake.

Michel and von der Leyen commented on the events in Morocco from the G20 summit of leading industrialized and emerging countries in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Scholz: “Our sympathy goes out to everyone affected.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences. “This is bad news from Morocco,” said the SPD politician on Saturday morning on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “In these difficult hours, our thoughts are with the victims of the devastating earthquake. Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this natural disaster.” Scholz is currently in the Indian capital New Delhi for the G20 summit.

Earthquakes in North Africa are relatively rare. In 1960, according to the Al Arabiya broadcaster, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near Agadir, killing thousands of people.