Morocco | 24 died after a minibus plunged into a ravine

in Morocco 24 people were killed when the minibus carrying them plunged into a ravine on Sunday. The traffic accident is one of the worst in the history of the country, reports news agency AFP.

According to the authorities, the bus was transporting passengers who boarded from the town of Ait Tamil in the Atlas Mountains to the market in the town of Demnate when the vehicle derailed off the mountain road.

Everyone in the minibus died. According to the authorities, there were at least two women and a child among the dead.

An employee of a Moroccan NGO told AFP that the vehicle did not have the proper driving permits.

There is currently no information on the cause of the accident.

Moroccan according to the authorities responsible for traffic safety, an average of 3,500 people die and around 12,000 are injured in traffic accidents in the country every year.

According to AFP, about 3,200 people died in traffic accidents in Morocco last year.

In 2012, the country’s authorities made it their goal to halve the number of fatal crashes. In the same year, the worst bus accident in the country’s history took place, killing 42 people.