02:23 Mouath Aytnasr walks through the rubble of his damaged house, in a village outside Talat N’Yaaqoub. © Hannah Mckay / Reuters

For many, the earthquake last Friday, September 8, was the first they had experienced in their entire lives. Many of those who survived the earthquake in Marrakech cannot enter their homes, which are filled with rubble. The authorities are unable to recognize all the affected homes and help citizens recover what little they have left. Special report by Sofía Català and Marina Colorado.