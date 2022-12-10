The whole Moroccan community in Italy rejoices, enjoying the joy of an unexpected goal. But who are they, how many are there and what do Moroccans do in Italy?

Paschal Ancona

Morocco is the first African team to reach the semifinal of a World Championship. After beating CR7’s Portugal in the quarterfinals, the national team led by Bari striker Walid Cheddira reaches the semifinals and is waiting to find out who they will have to contend with between France and England. all the Moroccan community in Italy it rejoices, enjoying the joy of a totally unexpected goal (not by everyone). But how many people is the Moroccan community made up of in Italy?

The third largest community — After the Romanian and Albanian ones, the Moroccan community is the third most present in Italy, with 428,947 people (source Istat 2021). Their presence is mostly concentrated in the North of the country: 21% of them live in Lombardy, 14.5% in Emilia Romagna and 12.4% in Piedmont. Furthermore, until 2018, it represented the 13.7% of all the foreigners who acquired the Italian citizenship. See also Contacts between América and Ochoa begin for its renewal

Migration since the 60s — There their migration from Moroccoa beautiful and anciently rich land of origin, began in 1960, when in Europe there was a general improvement in the economy after the war. Starting from the years 80’s, then, their migration was also directed towards Italy and Spain, linked to economic crisis which hit Morocco after the 1973 oil crisis. This generated a surge in unemployment (particularly among the young graduates) and the consequent search for an alternative by the population.

the first foreign community for entrepreneurs — Until 2011, Moroccans are mostly employed in the world of agriculture, industry, construction, commerce, hotels and restaurants and in social and personal services. Yet, as the Istat report on the Moroccan community, this is al first place in the ranking of foreign entrepreneurs in Italywith 16.17% of sole proprietorships owned by non-EU citizens (Chinese 13.9%, Albanian 8.7% and Bangladeshi 8%).

famous Moroccans — See also Possible destinations in Europe for Diego Lainez In addition to the national team that qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup, Morocco has given the West many important names.

jean reno — French actor known in Italy for having starred in Roberto Benigni’s The Tiger and the Snow in 2005 and for being the face of Bezu Fache, the police captain in Ron Howard’s The Da Vinci Code

daniel pennac — French writer born in Casablanca who has written numerous children’s books such as Orc Paradise, Like a novel, School diary And Mister Malaussene

Karima Moual — Journalist and television commentator of Moroccan origins who from 2007 to 2009 collaborated with TG1 dealing with issues concerning immigration and the Muslim community in Italy