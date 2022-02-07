By Ahmed Eljechtimi

TAMOROT, Morocco (Reuters) – Hundreds of people gathered to pay their last respects on Monday to the Moroccan boy who died on Saturday after a days-long effort to rescue him from a well.

Rayan Awram, 5, fell into the well in the village of Ighran on Tuesday. His body was finally retrieved on Saturday night after rescuers excavated much of an adjacent slope and then tunneled towards the bottom of the shaft.

Hundreds of people climbed the mountainous, unpaved road that leads to the cemetery in Ighran, near Chefchaouen in northern Morocco, where they waited hours for the funeral to observe Muslim rituals.

“I am over 50 years old and I have never seen so many people at a funeral. Rayan is the son of all of us,” said one resident.

There were so many gifts that not all of them could fit in the village cemetery and place of prayer. Two large tents were erected in front of the family home for condolences.

“Rayan’s death has renewed faith in humanity as people in different languages ​​and from different countries have expressed solidarity,” said another resident.

On Saturday, condolences to parents also came from King Mohammed VI, Pope Francis, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dubai ruler Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and others.

