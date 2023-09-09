EIt was 11:11 p.m. when the earth in Morocco shook for several seconds. Many people are sleeping and more than a thousand will no longer be able to escape from their homes. The epicenter is about 70 kilometers south of Marrakesh, a tourist hotspot in the northwest African country. Earthquake monitors give the magnitude as 6.8 and 6.9 respectively.

For 52-year-old travel guide Hakim Lgssiar, it was the first earthquake he had experienced. Like most Moroccans, he says, he didn’t know what something like that felt like. “At first I thought a plane was crashing,” he says on the phone. His wife ran out of the kitchen, she said: “Hakim, there’s an earthquake!” he remembers. They immediately picked up their three children and ran out of the house.

“My children didn’t understand what it meant. It took me a long time to calm her down,” he says. He later explained with pen and paper that the Eurasian plate and the African plate meet and an earthquake then occurs. In fact, the Atlas Mountains lie on the boundary of the two plates and are therefore known as earthquake zones, say seismologists.

The fear remains – even about tourists not coming

Nevertheless, things have remained rather quiet in recent decades: in 1960, the Agadir earthquake shook the country with around 15,000 deaths. In 1984, says Lgssiar, there was an earthquake in the north of the country. And now in September. The full extent is not yet known, and the number of deaths will probably rise, especially because many villages near the epicenter have not yet been fully recorded.





Hakim Lgssiar and his family slept on the roundabout in their neighborhood for fear of aftershocks. However, they will be there again on Saturday evening, says the father of the family. “People are afraid it will happen again. Me too.”

The tourist guide, who studied biochemistry in Germany and returned to Morocco after completing his studies, now works for the city of Marrakech. He emphasizes that many houses here are made of clay. “Marrakesh has an old town that has been there for many centuries.” It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. That’s exactly why the earthquake particularly surprised people, he believes. His own house was built in 2013. He couldn’t find any cracks in the walls. Only on the roof terrace were a grandfather clock, a fountain and plant pots broken.

Rachid Laaraich was less lucky. He’s fine, he’s not injured, that’s the most important thing, he says. But in his shop, where he sells oriental vases and lamps, a lot of things were broken. When the earthquake hit the ground, he was sitting on his sofa at home waiting for a friend. “Then it started: doors slammed, windows and vases broke. I thought it was just a bad storm. “Suddenly I heard everyone screaming,” says the 47-year-old Moroccan. Some ran into the street with only their underwear on their bodies. “The internet and phone went down.” He couldn’t reach his friend. “I was in shock.” He met him later. A house collapsed next to his friend, says Laaraich. He sends a picture via Whatsapp. “I didn’t even recognize it because it was full of dust. “Thank God he is not injured.” The man went to the main square of the old town shortly after the earthquake. There was “total chaos” there, he reports.

Lgssiar and Laaraich visited their hometown on Saturday morning. “An incredible number of houses have been destroyed,” says Laaraich, summing up the situation. This particularly affects old houses with high ceilings that were built only from stones and clay, he says. He fears the situation in rural areas, such as the village of Imlil south of Marrakesh, is even worse. “Villages must have been completely destroyed; probably not a single house was left standing,” says Laaraich.









“In Marrakesh, the level of destruction varies from neighborhood to neighborhood. The Jewish quarter was hit hardest. “Over 20 houses collapsed and we don’t know the number of deaths there,” says tourist guide Lggsiar. He believes people’s fear will continue for a while. But he is also very worried about something else: that tourists could now stay away. “The main season is just beginning here. Many work in tourism, there is no industry here. Only agriculture and tourism. Your income depends on it,” says the guide. He praises the government for being “very active”. The first aid has arrived, assures Lggsiar.

The situation is currently calm. The police are telling people to leave their houses, say the two Moroccans. They should sleep outside. Almost a million people live in the city.