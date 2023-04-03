In its second edition, the initiative aims to settle the debts incurred by families with grocery stores, and help them overcome the repercussions of the current wave of high prices.

The campaign coincides with the month of Ramadan and the crisis of high prices in Morocco, which has cast a shadow over the purchasing power of many families with limited incomes.

The owners of small grocery stores in Morocco have been supplying families with their needs of commodities and foodstuffs, and granting them payment facilities, as the grocer writes down what the family owes in a book known locally as “Karni Al-Kreidi”, of which both the merchant and the customer have a copy.

Supporting poor families

The idea of ​​launching the “Karni Challenge” campaign sparked in the minds of Moroccan youth on social media, and drew a common desire among them to alleviate the suffering of poor families burdened by the high cost, especially during this holy month and in light of the skyrocketing food prices.

Campaign coordinator Hamza al-Tirbawi told Sky News Arabia:

The volume of household spending doubles during the month of Ramadan, and this year coincided with an unprecedented wave of high prices, which prompted the launch of the initiative in its second edition.

The Karni Challenge campaign is a way to help people in need to overcome this difficult situation by paying off their old debts.

There are a large number of people who are unable to pay their debts to grocery store owners, and this initiative is an opportunity to reduce the burden on them.

Promoting this solidarity initiative is done through the media, as well as by trying to involve some influencers to motivate volunteers to participate heavily in the campaign.

This initiative will be limited to the month of Ramadan only, pointing out that there are other ideas and initiatives throughout the year that seek to help the needy and the poor and contribute to strengthening the values ​​of solidarity and synergy.

Engage in the initiative

Participation in the “Karni Challenge” initiative requires that volunteers in this humanitarian work go to their nearest store and pay old debts to needy and needy families.

Al-Tirbawi points out, “This year’s edition is distinguished by dispensing with the digital platform that was designated last year for registering the participants in the process, as they used to go to the site in order to press the participation button to document their actual involvement in the campaign.”

The speaker affirms the desire of all those in charge of this initiative to turn it into an annual Ramadan tradition, and become a way to donate during this holy month.

Positive interaction

The “Karani Challenge” campaign witnessed a wide interaction from the pioneers of social networking sites, who welcomed the initiative that would help a large number of families get rid of the debt that burdens them.