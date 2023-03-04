Defender Guy Magima scored the only goal of the match by mistake in his own net in the 56th minute.

The match was scheduled about a month ago, but it was postponed due to Wydad’s preoccupation with the Club World Cup competition, as the representative of the host country, Morocco..

It is the second successive victory for Wydad after the first over its Angolan guest Petro Atletico with the same result in Casablanca in the third round, after opening its participation with a surprising loss against its Algerian host JS Kabylie 0-1 in the second round..

Wydad raised its score to six points, by two points, against Petro Atletico II and JS Kabylie III, on goal difference, while Vita Club fell to last place with three points..

Wydad Al-Omma, seeking to retain the title, played the first meeting in Qaria under the supervision of its old-new Spanish coach, Juan Carlos Garrido, who returned to take over the technical management of the club in place of Tunisian Mahdi Al-Nafiti, who was dismissed from his post..

Garrido, who supervised for five months in 2020 the training of Wydad, chose to play with striking force, as he pushed the World Cup three, goalkeeper Ahmed Reda Al-Taknaouti, full-back Yahya Atiyatallah, and captain midfielder Yahya Gebran, and he also renewed confidence in the Democratic Congolese defender Arsene Zola, to be alongside Amin Farhan and the other full-back Ayoub. Al-Amloud, and in the attack, he relied on Senegalese Poly Sambo with Saif Al-Din Bohra, Ayman Al-Hassouni and Hisham Bousfian..

Wydad missed a large number of its injured players, especially Zuhair Al-Metraji, Reda Al-Jaadi, the Algerian Hussein Bin Ayada and Hamid Ahdad..

The host team, supported by large crowds, dominated the stands, almost completely, but the Democratic Congolese team intensified its bloc in its area, and hit a powerful ball that passed by the goal. (4).

The players of the red team besieged the area of ​​its guest, but they found it difficult to reach the goal of the Burkinabe goalkeeper Farid Ouadrauga. Atiyatullah took a corner kick, which Sambo headed towards the ground and then bounced off the crossbar (29).

Al-Hassouni almost gave Al-Wydad the lead at the end of the first half, but his wonderful scissors kick hit the right post of the Vita Club goal. (45+2).

Garrido sought the help of Abdullah Haimoud and veteran Mohamed Onajem in the second half, after the suffering of the final touch continued, and from the first ball that reached Onajem from Al-Hassouni, he sent a creeping ball crosswise that defender Magima missed and turned it into his team’s net by mistake. (56).

This is Wydad’s 300th goal in the continental championships.

Commander Gebran hit a long ball, which was blocked by the Burkinabe goalkeeper with difficulty into a corner (57), and Attiya Allah aimed a powerful ball, which was saved by the Vita Club goalkeeper. (59).

The visiting teams threatened the El-Teknaouti goal for the first time after 65 minutes of play, when Mboye Ntumba hit a ball from inside the area, which passed by the right post..

The Moroccan team continued its control and searched for consolidation of the result, to no avail, despite the many opportunities that stopped the Democratic Congolese defense.

Substitute Ismail Al-Metraji passed a high front ball to the other Libyan substitute, Moayad Al-Lafi, but the latter’s shot went near the goal. (90+2).

Saturday, Al-Ahly of Egypt will meet its guest, Coton Sport, Cameroon, at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, in a postponed match from the first round of Group Two competitions.