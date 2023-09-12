Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 00:58



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Association of Moroccan Immigrant Workers (ATIM) has started a campaign to collect clothing, food and medicine to be donated to the victims of the Moroccan earthquake, which has already caused at least 2,500 deaths, according to estimates that were considered yesterday.

The organization urges citizens to join humanitarian aid by providing non-perishable food (flour, sugar, rice and pasta, among others), bottled water, personal hygiene products, clothing and footwear, as well as medicines. For now, it can only be picked up at the El Carmen municipal center (Alameda de Capuchinos, in Murcia), but the association is working to expand the locations, said its president, Sabah Yacoubi.

Meanwhile, the Murcian society of Family Doctors of the Region of Murcia (Smumfyc) advised relatives and friends of possible victims to avoid isolating themselves and to talk to other people about how they feel and what has happened. Smumfyc emphasized the enormous emotional impact that this catastrophe is causing to the large Moroccan population that lives in the Community, almost 100,000 people, as well as to the already thousands of nationalized Spaniards, second-generation children of Moroccan nationals who are cared for in a common in health center consultations.

Fear and anxiety



“It is common for various reactions to occur after a disaster, including changes in thoughts, feelings and behaviors,” according to Smumfyc. And he recalled that feelings of sadness, anger and pain “are normal reactions to unusual events such as disasters,” although he admitted that he may not experience these feelings at first, when they are dedicating their time and energy to rebuilding what was lost, but “they could surface later.” He also explained that some common reactions after a disaster are fear and anxiety, especially when something reminds them of the disaster; as well as the feeling of despair, hopelessness or desolation; irritability and explosive temperament; or frustration and resentment.

The management team of the university center The Open Faculty yesterday showed its solidarity with the victims with special mention to the Moroccan students studying a degree in Tourism and International Relations, and promoted a solidarity initiative so that tomorrow an ‘online’ mapping of areas where help does not reach since they do not appear on the maps.