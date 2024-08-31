The Turkish club said it had included a clause allowing it to buy the 28-year-old player, one of the stars of the Moroccan national team that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

In contrast, Fiorentina indicated on its official website that the agreement stipulates the inevitability of the purchase.

Amrabat played last season on loan at Manchester United, where he played 30 matches. Fenerbahce, which is supervised by former United coach Jose Mourinho, was drawn in the same group as the “Red Devils” in the Europa League.

Amrabat has featured for Fiorentina in two Conference League qualifiers this season, with the Italian club having to complete extra time with just eight players but still progressing on penalties.