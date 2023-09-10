Moroccan soccer player calls for blood donation after earthquake

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Hakimi asks for blood donation.
Social networks and EFE
Morocco’s match against Liberia was postponed.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimiinternational with the Moroccan team, called this Saturday to donate blood for the victims of the serious morocco earthquakewhich already leaves just over a thousand confirmed dead and around 1,200 injured.
“Right now, the priority is to provide blood to those who urgently need it. Donating blood is everyone’s responsibility to save as many lives as possible. Your help is essential,” he posted on the social network X (formerly Twitter) along with a photo in which he is seen donating blood wearing the country’s shirt.
At the moment, the priority is to provide the blood that is found in a critical situation. The gift of blood is the responsibility of chacun to sauver the greatest name of life possible. Votre aide est indispensable 🙏🏽❤️فهاد لوقت الأولوية هي نعطيو الدم ل الناس… pic.twitter.com/a1JZ9KxN81
— Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) September 9, 2023
The Moroccan soccer team was supposed to face Liberia this Saturday in Agadir, in a match in the qualifying phase for the Africa Cup of Nations, but the match was postponed due to the earthquake. The devastating earthquake has so far left 1,037 confirmed dead and 1,204 injured in a dozen provinces of the North African country.
The earthquake, of magnitude 7, had its epicenter in the town of Ighil, located about 80 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakech, in an area where, according to experts, an earthquake of such strength was not expected to occur. .
