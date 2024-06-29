Today, Saturday, the Royal Palace in Morocco announced the death of Princess Lalla Latifa, wife of the late King Hassan II and mother of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The Maghreb Arab News Agency quoted a statement by the official spokesman for the Moroccan Royal Palace, saying, “Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Latifa has passed to God’s pardon and mercy, on Saturday, Dhu al-Hijjah 22, 1445 AH, corresponding to June 29, 2024 AD, wife of the late His Majesty King Hassan II.” May God bless his resting place, and the mother of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory, support, and prolong his life, and their Royal Highnesses, princes and princesses.”

The Royal Palace spokesman added, “As we mourn this great loss, we ask God Almighty to include the noble deceased in His vast mercy and generous forgiveness and to place her in His spacious gardens.”