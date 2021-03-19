Cairo (dpa)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to assign MCA’s match with Egypt’s Zamalek, scheduled for the third of next April in the fifth round of the African Champions League, to a Moroccan referee team.

The Egyptian club Zamalek stated, on its official website, that it had received a notification from CAF, stating that a Moroccan refereeing team was appointed under the leadership of Noureddine Al-Jaafari, assisted by Yahya Al-Wali, Hamza Al-Nusiri and Adel Zorraq, while the Ivorian Rene Williams is the match observer.

Zamalek explained that CAF has set the third day of next April as the date for the two teams’ match in the fifth round of the fourth group of the competition.

Zamalek is ranked third with two points in Group D, 6 points behind second-placed Mouloudia Algeria, while Tunisia’s Esperance, who secured its qualification for the quarter-finals, tops the group with 10 points, while Senegalese Tongit is bottom of the group’s standings with a point.